Archbold Soccer Players Join Rotary Club To Prep Spengler Field For 2022 Season

Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For August 9th, 2022
SINGLES: 1. Mavis (M) d. Starkweather 6-0, 6-0; 2. Boyles (M) d. Armas 6-1, 6-2; 3. Lin (M) d. Lavinder 6-0, 6-1; DOUBLES: 1. Hays/Holcomb (W) d. Bula/Ybarra 6-2, 6-2; 2. Adeyemo/Kraut (M) d. Burt/Zientek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Bowling Green 5 Ar...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album)
Edgerton High School held its annual Fall Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Bulldog Fall Sports Athletes to the community. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
'I'm excited to win some games here' | Gant comfortable with hometown Rockets
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John’s Jesuit grad Dallas Gant was part of some incredibly successful teams at Ohio State, but midway through last season, he needed a change. He sat out the rest of the year with the Buckeyes and now is back in his hometown playing for the Toledo Rockets.
MLive.com
Ottawa Hills strives for continued improvement behind young offensive line
Ottawa Hills won two games a year ago, and that was the most wins the Bengals have had in a season since 2015. What is especially encouraging for the 2022 season is that Ottawa started four freshmen on its offensive line in 2021. Those Bengals are now back with a year of experience and hungry for more improvement.
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Man Bags Hole-In-One At Riverside Greens In Stryker
HOLE-IN-ONE … On August 1st, 2022, Kory Allison of Wauseon, Ohio aced the par 3, 150-yard 8th hole at Riverside Greens GC in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 6 iron. Congratulations!!!. Free Email News Updates. Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Corn Festival Scheduled For Friday & Saturday
The annual Swanton...
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop FFA Member Julia Schuurman Named Finalist At Agriscience Fair
INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Aug. 1, 2022) – More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis to determine what FFA members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2022 National FFA Agriscience Fair. Julia Schuurman of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter...
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance
Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
WTOL-TV
A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
thevillagereporter.com
WNHO “TV26″ Television Merging With The West Ohio Sports Network
WNHO Television, known as “TV26” in Northwest Ohio has announced their plans to merge with the West Ohio Sports Network (WOSN) based in Lima, Ohio. The merger formally took place on August 1st , 2022. Viewers of the former WNHO are now viewing the West Ohio Sports Network that is a fulltime local sports station owned and operated by ACTS 44 in Lima.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Chris & Mary Thaman Scholarship
SCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Congratulations to Ali DuBois on receiving the Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship. This annual scholarship is awarded to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed in some capacity to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Mary Thaman (left) presenting this scholarship to Ali DuBois (right) who is attending The University of Toledo. Upon her college graduation with a degree in biology, she plans to attend optometry school to become an eye doctor. Congratulations Ali!
thevillagereporter.com
John Clements, Sr. (1929-2022)
John B. Clements, Sr., 93, of Pioneer passed away at his home Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Orthell and Jessie P. (Chrisman) Clements. John graduated from Pioneer High School in 1946. He proudly served in the United States Navy Seabee’s...
sent-trib.com
Owens offers ASL classes to Perrysburg students; high school teacher was under investigation
PERRYSBURG — A new collaboration with Owens Community College has resulted in a solution to provide the canceled fourth-year American Sign Language class at Perrysburg High School. Superintendent Tom Hosler said Owens and Perrysburg have collaborated in the past. “We’ve worked with Owens in the past with College Credit...
thevillagereporter.com
Valerie Hagelberger (1958-2022)
Valerie J. Hagelberger, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan surrounded by her loving family. Val cherished spending time with her kids and grandkids, and caring for their dog, Brody. Valerie was born on April 1, 1958,...
thevillagereporter.com
Henry County Fair Scheduled For August 11th-18th
The annual Henry County Fair is scheduled to take place...
Buffalo Wild Wings opening Perrysburg location
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg will once again be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain will be going into the newly redeveloped French Quarter Square. The franchise closed a location on Dixie Highway in 2017. There is no word yet on an opening date. The area's first...
thevillagereporter.com
Dakota “Kota” Bauer (1997-2022)
Dakota “Kota” D. Bauer, age 25, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home. Kota was a 2016 graduate of Bryan High School and 4 County Career Center where he studied Ag Diesel. He enjoyed hunting, collecting coins and tinkering in the shop with his grandfather.
swantonenterprise.com
Corn Fest to feature music, food, fun
A festival with an origin dating back more than a century will take center stage in Swanton this weekend. The Corn Festival, with the theme of “Cornfield of Dreams,” is mostly Saturday with a couple events happening Friday. “The theme kind of fell into place combining the movie...
thevillagereporter.com
John Opdycke (1951-2022)
John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side. John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke. He was a...
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Letter Of Resignation Submitted By Board Member
AGENDA … Board members discuss items coming up on the agenda for the meeting that took place on August 8th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, August 8th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of A...
Comments / 0