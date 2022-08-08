ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

Top MiLB prospects at Field of Dreams game between Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
Before Harold Reynolds got to Dyersville, Iowa ahead of Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site, the MLB Network analyst scoured the rosters of the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits.

In doing so, familiar names popped up that Reynolds remembered from his work covering the MLB Draft for the network.

“It’s quite a collection of talent,” said Reynolds, a two-time All-Star with the Seattle Mariners.

That talent will be on full display Tuesday night when the Kernels and River Bandits will play a High-A game in a specially constructed stadium located near the diamond from the 1989 movie on Tuesday. First pitch is 6 p.m. Reynolds, along with Greg Amsinger and Jon Morori will call the game for MLB Network.

“I look forward to that being a great game,” Reynolds said.

The focus will be on the future of two big league organizations with two of their minor league clubs taking the field. The Kernels are an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The River Bandits are an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. Both teams have plenty of prospects who could be contributing in the big leagues down the road.

Here’s a look at some of them and where MLB Pipeline lists them in both team's organizational rankings.

PREVIOUSY: How the Cubs and Reds will get to Dyersville

For the Royals

Beck Way, right-handed pitcher

MLB Pipeline ranking: 12

Bio: Way was a fourth-round pick by the New York Yankees in the 2020 draft. He put up good numbers during his first year of pro ball in 2021 and was in High-A this season before New York shipped him to Kansas City as part of the Andrew Benintendi deal. Way's last outing came on Sunday so he's likely unavailable.

Peyton Wilson, second baseman

MLB Pipeline ranking: 14

Bio: Wilson was the 66th overall pick in the 2021 draft. He was selected as an infielder but gotten reps in the outfield as well and very well could end up being a utility player for the Royals down the road.

Luca Tresh, catcher

MLB Pipeline ranking: 26

Bio: Tresh was a 17th-ropund pick by the Royals in 2021 but signed for above slot. He’s showcased some great power already this season by connecting on 14 homers in his first 79 games this season.

For Minnesota Twins

Aaron Sabato, first baseman

MLB Pipeline: 14

Bio: Sabato was the 27th overall pick in the 2020 draft and signed for $2.75 million. Sabato, who struggled during his first season, has been impressive with his power and ability to get on base in 2022.

Alerick Soularie, second baseman/outfielder

MLB Pipeline: 18

Bio: Soularie was a second round pick out of Tennessee in 2020. Injuries limited him to just 34 games in 2021 but is finally healthy this season.

David Festa, right-handed pitcher

MLB Pipeline ranking: 25

Bio: Festa, a 13th round pick in 2021, combined to strikeout 89 hitters over the course of 79 ⅔ innings across two levels this season. During his first eight outings with Kernels, he went 6-2 with a 2.75 ERA. Festa started for the Kernels on Saturday so he likely won't pitch Tuesday.

Jake Rucker, third and first baseman

MLB Pipeline ranking: 30

Bio: Rucker was part of the U.S. championship at the 2012 Little League World Series. He was taken in the seventh round of the 2021 draft and signed for above slot.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.

