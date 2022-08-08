Read full article on original website
East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84. On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.
New Britain Herald
Crash in Newington reported over the weekend seriously injures one person
NEWINGTON – A motorcyclist was seriously hurt over the weekend during a car crash. Police said the accident was reported Sunday, around 8:49 p.m., at the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street. There, police said a car and a motorcycle collided. The operator of the motorcycle, who has...
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
Register Citizen
Fairfield police: Suspect confessed in fatal hit-and-run crash
BRIDGEPORT - Fairfield police said Jairo Lopez-Bonillo admitting striking a motorcycle driver with his sports utility vehicle and then fleeing the scene earlier this month. “Jairo stated he imagined the (motorcyclist) was injured but (he) was surprised and nervous and left the scene,” police stated in a report released Wednesday.
Reckless Driver In Harwinton Found Speeding At 120 MPH In 65 MPH Zone, Police Say
A driver was charged after their vehicle was measured speeding at 120 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in Connecticut. A trooper saw a silver Mercedes speeding on Route 8 northbound in the Litchfield County town of Harwinton, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police charge two in gas station drive-by scooter shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Two residents were charged Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed two men last month, according to Bridgeport police. Police believe Jahmir Daniel, 18, of Bridgeport, opened fire from the back of a scooter on Fairfield Avenue on July 10. The shots killed 32-year-old Hartford man Ramon Peguero, who police said was the intended target, and 18-year-old Bridgeport resident Kazzmaire Dorsey, who was struck by a stray bullet, police said in a news release Wednesday night.
Police identify Enfield homicide victim
ENFIELD — The man found dead in the Gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, local police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti added around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police...
Newington police investigating crash on Fenn Road
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Sunday night just before 9 p.m. Police said the crash occurred at Fenn Road at the Cedar Street intersection that involved a passenger car and motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and […]
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closed Part of Route 66 in Marlborough Tuesday
Part of Route 66 in Marlborough was closed Tuesday after a crash. State police said the road was closed between Shepard Drive and Johnson Road. State police said there was a two-car crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Route 66, in the area of Sheppard Drive. Both drivers were conscious and alert and no information was immediately available on injuries.
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
Register Citizen
From crime scenes to rescue missions, East Hartford teens get glimpse of being first responders
EAST HARTFORD — Twenty-four young residents recently completed courses in crime scene investigation, shoot/don’t shoot, search-and-rescue operations and other lessons designed to spark their interest in becoming first responders. Partnering with the nonprofit educational organization, ReadyCT, local police officers and firefighters ledEast Hartford High School students and recent...
Register Citizen
Attorney: Car thief flees after causing crash at New Britain law firm
NEW BRITAIN — Police are looking for the driver in a stolen car who struck another vehicle causing it to plow into a Broad Street law firm before running away Monday night. It is the second time a car has rammed into Podorowsky, Thompson & Baron since the firm moved in 2006 to 202 Broad St., according to attorney Adrian Baron, one of the firm’s partners.
Vernon man arrested in stabbing
VERNON — A town resident was arrested in connection to a stabbing on Aug. 3 at a residence on Mountain Street, police said. The man, Jaime Couloute-Hampton, 42, of Vernon, was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and second-degree breach of peace, police said.
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
East Haven bar’s license suspended after fatal weekend shooting
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Consumer Protection Commissioner signed a summary suspension for the liquor permit for BullsEye Billards & Bar following a fatal shooting over the weekend. The suspension comes after the East Haven Police Department made a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Divison on Aug. 8 regarding an Aug. 6 shooting. […]
Register Citizen
East Hartford man sentenced for running fentanyl mill out of Manchester apartment, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — An East Hartford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for running a fentanyl mill out of a Manchester apartment, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered Luis Ciuro, 37, of East Hartford, to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
Bristol Press
Police looking for man accused of trading gun for drugs in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Bristol man who police say stole a gun and traded it to a drug dealer is wanted once again. Joseph Stanchfield, 20, of 45 Christopher St., is expected to be charged with failure to appear once he is found or turns himself in. The 20-year-old failed...
Register Citizen
Police: Person suffers minor injuries in South Norwalk street robbery
NORWALK — Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Hanford Place early Monday morning. Police were called to the area around 12:45 a.m. Monday for the reported robbery. The caller told police they were walking home when they saw a vehicle driving slowly behind “as if it was following the victim,” Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
