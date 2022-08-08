NEW BRITAIN — Police are looking for the driver in a stolen car who struck another vehicle causing it to plow into a Broad Street law firm before running away Monday night. It is the second time a car has rammed into Podorowsky, Thompson & Baron since the firm moved in 2006 to 202 Broad St., according to attorney Adrian Baron, one of the firm’s partners.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO