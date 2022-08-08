Effective: 2022-08-10 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charles The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 351 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waldorf, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Saint Charles, Hughesville and Bryantown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO