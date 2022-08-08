ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale Park, MD

WUSA9

Severe Weather hits DMV: Flooding hits DC, Alexandria, Metro hard

WASHINGTON — The WUSA9 Weather Team has issued a Weather Watch Alert for storms moving through the region. A Flood Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. The biggest concern for this evening will be locally heavy rain. Already since storms began sweeping through the D.C.-area Wednesday, with heavy flooding from Alexandria to the District. Here's the latest.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Prince George's Co. community restore what is left after floods, severe weather Monday

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — 7News captured a video of the downpour Monday at FedEx field. Wind-blown water poured in sheets off parking lot solar panels just a couple of miles north of the deluge overwhelming storm drains and underground culverts in Riverdale. Md. And water blasted across Kenilworth Avenue just south of East-West Highway making its way into businesses like Alex Posada’s auto repair shop.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Northeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Goddard, or near Greenbelt, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, College Park, Crofton, Greenbelt, Beltsville, Riviera Beach, Bladensburg, Mayo, Naval Academy, Severn River, University of Maryland, Gibson Island, Bodkin Point, Sillery Bay, Fedex Field, Magothy River, Dobbins Island and Pinehurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches

Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
AccuWeather

Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area

Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Hot & steamy Tuesday, with possible storms

BALTIMORE -- We may finally be seeing the end of these miserable, sweltering, steamy, sultry, hot, annoying, uncomfortable, unrelenting, humid dog days of Summer... but I digress. It will be mostly sunny this morning and afternoon, with a high of 95. With the humidity, heat index values could be as high as 107, according to the National Weather Service. We could be seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, and there's also a slight chance of showers overnight. The best chance of storms is after 4 p.m.A pair of cold fronts moving in from the Great Lakes region will bring rain...
BALTIMORE, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charles The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 351 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waldorf, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Saint Charles, Hughesville and Bryantown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Deadly auto collision in Forestville

A serious car crash at the intersection of Forestville Road & Suitland Parkway has left two dead and two in critical condition. Prince George's County Fire and EMS arrived on scene by around 1:30 a.m. August, 8, according to a tweet and accompanying video by DC Realtime News.
FORESTVILLE, MD

