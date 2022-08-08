Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says media
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in Virginia
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic Grandson
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The World
Storm brings flooding, power outages to DC, other parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island […]
Severe Weather hits DMV: Flooding hits DC, Alexandria, Metro hard
WASHINGTON — The WUSA9 Weather Team has issued a Weather Watch Alert for storms moving through the region. A Flood Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. The biggest concern for this evening will be locally heavy rain. Already since storms began sweeping through the D.C.-area Wednesday, with heavy flooding from Alexandria to the District. Here's the latest.
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. community restore what is left after floods, severe weather Monday
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — 7News captured a video of the downpour Monday at FedEx field. Wind-blown water poured in sheets off parking lot solar panels just a couple of miles north of the deluge overwhelming storm drains and underground culverts in Riverdale. Md. And water blasted across Kenilworth Avenue just south of East-West Highway making its way into businesses like Alex Posada’s auto repair shop.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Northeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Goddard, or near Greenbelt, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, College Park, Crofton, Greenbelt, Beltsville, Riviera Beach, Bladensburg, Mayo, Naval Academy, Severn River, University of Maryland, Gibson Island, Bodkin Point, Sillery Bay, Fedex Field, Magothy River, Dobbins Island and Pinehurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
rockvillenights.com
Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches
Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
Maryland Weather: Hot & steamy Tuesday, with possible storms
BALTIMORE -- We may finally be seeing the end of these miserable, sweltering, steamy, sultry, hot, annoying, uncomfortable, unrelenting, humid dog days of Summer... but I digress. It will be mostly sunny this morning and afternoon, with a high of 95. With the humidity, heat index values could be as high as 107, according to the National Weather Service. We could be seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, and there's also a slight chance of showers overnight. The best chance of storms is after 4 p.m.A pair of cold fronts moving in from the Great Lakes region will bring rain...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charles The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 351 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waldorf, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Saint Charles, Hughesville and Bryantown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Water rescue calls in Prince George’s County
Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said crews were working a couple of water rescues late Monday afternoon after heavy rain moved across the area.
Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Wbaltv.com
Storm damage impacts dozens of animals at Anne Arundel County SPCA
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Last week's storms caused major damage to the intake center at Anne Arundel County's SPCA, which could cause a negative domino effect in saving the lives of animals up for adoption. Many communities around the Baltimore region and the Eastern Shore continue to clean up from...
VIDEO: SPCA Of Anne Arundel County Intake Building Devastated By Recent Round Of Storms
Several animals have been displaced after a heavy round of storms caused severe damage to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, officials say. In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 5, the storms destroyed several kennels in the building, as shown in a video posted by the SPCA. The...
Two Dead, Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Suitland Parkway Crash In Prince George's County
Two were killed and two were seriously injured in an early morning crash on Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, police said. Multiple vehicles crashed on the parkway near Forestville Road in Forestville at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to authorities. Upon arrival, officials said that...
Tractor-trailer carrying watermelons crashes with box truck, causes ‘large debris field’ on I-95
A truckload of spilled watermelons is causing a "large debris field" on Interstate 95 in Caroline County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
Bullet shot through window of Prince George's Co. house hits sleeping woman
GREENBELT, Md. — A woman was shot in the leg while sleeping early Wednesday morning, after a stray bullet sailed through her window, according to Prince George's County Police. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road around 4:25 am. Once on scene,...
Community Forklift Is Struggling To Find A New Home
Community Forklift, a construction salvage business with a legion of loyal customers, says it is being pushed out of its current home, a 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Prince George’s County, and is struggling to find a new location. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no,” said shopper Sarah...
Deadly auto collision in Forestville
A serious car crash at the intersection of Forestville Road & Suitland Parkway has left two dead and two in critical condition. Prince George's County Fire and EMS arrived on scene by around 1:30 a.m. August, 8, according to a tweet and accompanying video by DC Realtime News.
