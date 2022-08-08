ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linden, NJ
Accidents
Linden, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Linden, NJ
CBS New York

Traffic moving again after 2-car crash in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. - Traffic is moving after two car crash on Route 3 in New Jersey Tuesday morning. Chopper 2 was over the scene just before 7 a.m. The cars were on the Route 3 West ramp to Route 495. All lanes into North Bergen were closed as police investigated the crash. No one was seriously hurt. 
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Auto-body shops called on to help find hit-and-run driver who killed Linden, NJ student

LINDEN — The reward to find the driver that struck a Rahway High School junior has been increased by the attorney representing his family. Rayan Bien-Aima, 18, was struck while crossing an intersection in front of Aviation Plaza about 11:25 p.m. on April 25. The vehicle, a dark coupe or sedan, continued north on Route 1 toward Elizabeth. He died on July 2 at a rehab facility.
LINDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Timeless Furniture
bkreader.com

Truck driver fatally strikes delivery worker in Brooklyn crash

A truck driver fatally struck a delivery worker on a motorcycle on Morgan Avenue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Aug. 4. A truck driver fatally struck a delivery worker on a scooter on a dangerous roadway in a Brooklyn crash Thursday morning. The 30-year-old man was heading north on a...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PIX11

‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect Park, police say

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the dog barked at the man, per information from police. The dog’s owner said this was incorrect. The post has been updated with accurate information from Moose’s owner about the encounter. BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Park Slope woman is seeking justice after she says a violent […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy