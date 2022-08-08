Read full article on original website
Police: Officer injured after highway patrol car hit by truck on LIE
The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Exit 36 in North Hills.
Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)
Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver. The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway...
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
Car Wash Worker Struck by Vehicle Before it Slammed Into Linden Furniture Store
LINDEN, NJ – A car wash worker in Linden was struck by a speeding vehicle...
Traffic moving again after 2-car crash in North Bergen
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. - Traffic is moving after two car crash on Route 3 in New Jersey Tuesday morning. Chopper 2 was over the scene just before 7 a.m. The cars were on the Route 3 West ramp to Route 495. All lanes into North Bergen were closed as police investigated the crash. No one was seriously hurt.
Police: Shots fired on Northgate Drive in Uniondale
One witness tells News 12 the bullets struck a house and a vehicle, but police have not confirmed that information.
Auto-body shops called on to help find hit-and-run driver who killed Linden, NJ student
LINDEN — The reward to find the driver that struck a Rahway High School junior has been increased by the attorney representing his family. Rayan Bien-Aima, 18, was struck while crossing an intersection in front of Aviation Plaza about 11:25 p.m. on April 25. The vehicle, a dark coupe or sedan, continued north on Route 1 toward Elizabeth. He died on July 2 at a rehab facility.
News 12
Police: 2 stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst; suspect in custody after crashing stolen car
A man and woman were stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst, detectives say. Suffolk County police say the incident happened around 1:22 p.m. when a 36-year-old man stabbed a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man multiple times. The suspect then allegedly stole another person's vehicle and fled the scene. He was...
bkreader.com
Truck driver fatally strikes delivery worker in Brooklyn crash
A truck driver fatally struck a delivery worker on a motorcycle on Morgan Avenue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Aug. 4. A truck driver fatally struck a delivery worker on a scooter on a dangerous roadway in a Brooklyn crash Thursday morning. The 30-year-old man was heading north on a...
Newark Fire Department Battles Blaze on South 6th Street, 14 People Displaced
NEWARK, NJ – Newark firefighters battle a blaze at a 3-story residential building on South...
Police: Woman unhappy with sandwich arrested for threatening deli worker
Authorities say Lanette Howard, 26, was upset over how her sandwich was being made at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road.
Off-duty officer struck by car in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle on Knapp Street Monday night.
Police identify body found floating in Lawrence's Broad Channel
Police found a body floating in the Broad Channel in Lawrence on Tuesday evening.
Jalopnik
NYC Lawyers Blame Pedestrian Parents in Crash That Killed 3-Month-Old
Lawyers for the City of New York submitted a brief this week that blamed the death of a 3-month-old baby killed by a reckless driver last year in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on her grieving parents. Because really, they should have known how dangerous it is to exist on a New York sidewalk.
Mom of teen who suffered ‘severe head trauma’ in alleged Staten Island hit-and-run sues car driver, owner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three months ago, a teen was critically injured when he was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver while crossing a Stapleton street, said prosecutors. The 17-year-old victim suffered “brain swelling and severe head trauma” in the May 22 incident, prosecutors said.
‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect Park, police say
Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the dog barked at the man, per information from police. The dog’s owner said this was incorrect. The post has been updated with accurate information from Moose’s owner about the encounter. BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Park Slope woman is seeking justice after she says a violent […]
ALERT CENTER: Fire engulfs Red Lobster location in New Jersey
A fire engulfed the Red Lobster in East Brunswick early Friday morning but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
NBC New York
80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack
An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say. According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th...
ALERT CENTER: Newark police actively search for shooting suspect
Newark police are actively searching for 38-year-old Anthony Phelps in connecting with a shooting that took place on July 15 at Hillside and Avon avenues.
Newark Police Issue Arrest Warrant in Tow Truck GTA
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark man who used his tow truck to steal a vehicle...
