ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Darius "Jet" Anderson, a reserve running back for the Houston Texans, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Tuesday's training camp practice. Anderson dislocated and sustained "other damage" to his knee which required immediate surgery, per team insider Aaron Wilson. Anderson, a former standout running back for the TCU Horned Frogs,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Ross, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
truecrimedaily

Alex Jones verdict; NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s suspension; Brittney Griner sentenced – TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Brian Buckmire joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the state resting its case in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty hearing, Alex Jones' verdict, the NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, the antitrust lawsuit filed by pro golfers against the PGA Tour, and Brittney Griner’s sentencing in a Russian court.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
CBS Sports

Roger Goodell pushes for one-year ban for Deshaun Watson, plus Broncos sale approved and Hard Knocks returns

Welcome to the Wednesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Tyler Sullivan here getting you through this hump day and one step closer to the first full weekend of preseason action. Is it just me, or are you still trying to figure out this three-game preseason schedule? Back when it was a four-game slate, we kind of knew when we'd see some of the stars. That third preseason game was unofficially dubbed the "dress rehearsal," where the starters would play for most of the first half and it'd be the closest we'd get to regular season action.
NFL
NBC Sports

Judge Robinson’s ruling struck a brilliant balance between placating NFL, NFLPA

As the NFL moves toward an inevitable ruling on the appeal of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the season — a suspension that definitely will be served because Watson didn’t appeal it — many continue to argue that her decision should be binding, given her independence.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#New Guys#American Football#Tcu
Burnt Orange Nation

These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One

On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KHOU

Pearland sluggers top Oklahoma, advance to Little League World Series

HOUSTON — Pearland is heading back to Williamsport. Pearland Little League defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday to win the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland, or Texas East, scored runs in the first four innings. Shortstop Jake Zurek...
PEARLAND, TX
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy