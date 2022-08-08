Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Hype: 2 Rockets Land on NBA's 'Most Exciting' List
One of the league's most exciting rebuilding projects this season could be taking place right in Houston.
Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him
Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.
Texans RB Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Darius "Jet" Anderson, a reserve running back for the Houston Texans, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Tuesday's training camp practice. Anderson dislocated and sustained "other damage" to his knee which required immediate surgery, per team insider Aaron Wilson. Anderson, a former standout running back for the TCU Horned Frogs,...
Texans Playing Waiting Game With Rookie CB Stingley Jr.
The Houston Texans aren't taking any chances when it comes to the health of rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Alex Jones verdict; NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s suspension; Brittney Griner sentenced – TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Brian Buckmire joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the state resting its case in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty hearing, Alex Jones' verdict, the NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, the antitrust lawsuit filed by pro golfers against the PGA Tour, and Brittney Griner’s sentencing in a Russian court.
Astros Release Barreto, Send Dubin on Minor League Rehab Assignment
Among the recent minor league moves, the Houston Astros released Franklin Barreto from Triple-A and sent a 40-man arm on a rehab assignment.
Houston Astros Close to Claiming the Title of 'Best in the AL'
The Houston Astros are sneaking up on the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League.
Astros Prospect Murray Scheduled for System Debut
Newly acquired Jayden Murray will make his Houston Astros minor league debut Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi.
McCullers Set to Make the Best Rotation in the League Even Better
The Houston Astros already have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, and Lance McCullers Jr. is soon to make them that much stronger.
CBS Sports
Roger Goodell pushes for one-year ban for Deshaun Watson, plus Broncos sale approved and Hard Knocks returns
Welcome to the Wednesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Tyler Sullivan here getting you through this hump day and one step closer to the first full weekend of preseason action. Is it just me, or are you still trying to figure out this three-game preseason schedule? Back when it was a four-game slate, we kind of knew when we'd see some of the stars. That third preseason game was unofficially dubbed the "dress rehearsal," where the starters would play for most of the first half and it'd be the closest we'd get to regular season action.
NBC Sports
Judge Robinson’s ruling struck a brilliant balance between placating NFL, NFLPA
As the NFL moves toward an inevitable ruling on the appeal of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the season — a suspension that definitely will be served because Watson didn’t appeal it — many continue to argue that her decision should be binding, given her independence.
Commanders’ Daniel Snyder & Deshaun Watson: Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Speaks Out
Jerry Jones, whose name is joined in the NFLPA assertion by New England owner Robert Kraft and Washington owner Daniel Snyder was apparently asked about specifics and declined to address those.
Burglary Charges Dropped Against Texans RB Darius Anderson
The 24-year-old was arrested on July 15 and faced a felony charge of burglary of a habitation.
Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One
On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
DB Bravion Rogers De-Commits From Texas AM
The Aggies lost a key defensive commit in the 2023 class
Tascosa opens 2022 volleyball season with a win over Pampa on Tuesday
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL NON-DISTRICT TASCOSA 3, PAMPA 1 ...
KHOU
'I could hardly breathe' | Pearland pitcher reflects on hitting his friend in the head with a pitch
WACO, Texas — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher, who also happened to be his friend, in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.
Pearland sluggers top Oklahoma, advance to Little League World Series
HOUSTON — Pearland is heading back to Williamsport. Pearland Little League defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday to win the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland, or Texas East, scored runs in the first four innings. Shortstop Jake Zurek...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
