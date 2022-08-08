Read full article on original website
President Biden Tours Damage From Kentucky Flooding
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people have died since last month's deluge, which...
School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches
Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
Department Of Housing & Urban Development Announces $221M To Tribal Communities For Affordable Housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that $221 million will go to tribal communities for affordable housing. HUD Says around $129 million will go toward new construction, rehabilitation and the purchasing of existing housing units to boost affordable housing for Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Another...
2 Killed In Megabus Crash In New Jersey
A deadly crash involving a double-decker Megabus and another vehicle is being investigated by New Jersey State Police, the agency said Wednesday. The Tuesday crash left two dead and at least fourteen injured, according to officials. The crash occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township around 6:53 p.m....
Shower Chances Ending
A few scattered showers remain possible on Thursday morning before the heat and humidity return to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A few leftover scattered showers and storms will remain for the early morning hours, mostly along and south of I-40, before transiting into the Red River Valley. Locally heavy downpours will remain possible in those very few areas that receive activity this morning. By afternoon, the more favorable locations for additional storm development will remain across the Red River Valley into northern TX, but a few stray storms will be possible along highway 270 in southeastern OK. As the weak front move south this morning, slightly drier air filters into far northern OK midday to afternoon with deeper moisture along I-40 southward. We'll have some minor relief across the northern areas today, but afternoon highs will still be in the 90s with northeast winds near 10 to 15 mph. The winds return from the south later tonight into Thursday with any additional storms remaining across extreme southern OK both Thursday and Friday. Most of our area of concern will remain dry, starting today.
Storm Chances Stick Around Before More Weekend Heat, Humidity
Storm chances stick around on Tuesday, offering a break from the intense summer heat that will soon return to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’re still tracking the potential for additional scattered showers and storms Tuesday and for part of early Wednesday...
