Hancock County, GA

CBS News

Brianna Grier's family demands answers as new video raises questions in death of Georgia mother who fell out of patrol car

Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
The Independent

A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies

An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
LADbible

Couple arrested after appearing to give baby shot of vodka

A couple have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after shocking footage emerged appearing to show a baby being given a shot of vodka. An investigation was launched by authorities after the 14-second clip was shared on social media, in which a woman who is believed to be the baby's mother pours clear liquid from what looks like a bottle of vodka.
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children

Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
The Independent

Georgia professor arrested for murder of 18-year-old woman shot dead in parking garage

A Georgia professor has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a parking garage over the weekend.At around 12.30am on Saturday, officers from the Carrollton Police Department received a call about an 18-year-old woman who had been taken to Tanner Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds.The woman, later identified as recent high school graduate Anna Jones, had been driven to the facility that evening by friends after she’d been shot while sitting in a stationary car at a parking garage near Adamson Square, approximately one mile away from the...
Miami Herald

Boyfriend charged with murder after missing woman’s body found in Florida woods, cops say

A man was charged with murder after the body of his girlfriend, who had been missing for nearly two months, was found in the woods, Florida cops said. The man led investigators to remains believed to be those of Tara Deaton, 37, inside Point Washington State Forest on July 14, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Point Washington State Forest is a 15,400-acre protected area, about 120 miles west of Tallahassee.
