'The adrenaline rush is definitely up there.' MHSAA fall sports athletes kick off practice

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

EAST LANSING — What started as light rain gave way to humid conditions as the East Lansing football team hit the practice field Monday morning.

But regardless of the heat, Evan Boyd and Dorijian Jackson were thrilled to be back among teammates to begin preparations for a new season.

"It's exciting," said Jackson, a senior receiver who made a verbal commitment to continue his career at Grand Valley during the offseason. "I just want to get to work and get ready for our first game against Portage Central.

"I just wanted to get out here as fast as possible."

Boyd, who is committed to play receiver at Central Michigan, felt the same way and got limited sleep Sunday night.

"The adrenaline rush is definitely up there," Boyd said.

"For (me and) all the other seniors — this is what we've been waiting for is our senior year."

East Lansing was among the numerous teams from Greater Lansing and across the state that went through their first official practices Monday, which marked the first day they were permitted by the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Boys and girls cross country, volleyball, girls golf, boys soccer, boys tennis and girls swimming and diving teams also conducted their first practices.

Competition begins Aug. 15 for golf and tennis, Aug. 17 for soccer, cross country, swimming and diving and volleyball teams and Aug. 25 for varsity football teams.

With a pair of college-bound receivers, East Lansing hopes to build off a 7-4 season that marked the program's seventh straight with a winning record.

"We've had what I would evaluate as a very good summer in the weight room," East Lansing coach Bill Feraco said. "We've gradually improved in some of the small group stuff that we've been doing with the 7-on-7s. Now we're looking to just continue to build on that and just get better. All the stuff in the summer is good and it's a pretty good precursor for what may happen, but it's another issue when you put pads on and get going with it."

The expectations in the neighboring town of Okemos centered around a fresh start and establishing a new culture as the Wolves kicked off their preparations in the afternoon under first-year coach Efe Scott-Emuakpor.

Okemos is coming off a winless season as it begin its new chapter under Scott-Emuakpor, who previously was part of the East Lansing staff under Feraco. He felt the nerves heading into his first official practice as a varsity coach.

"It's a big role," Scott-Emuakpor said. "I'm still in my 20s. I'm sure there's a lot of eyes on me and what I'm doing. I was definitely nervous, but definitely excited to get going and actually get them on the field. They've been anxious because they've been dealing with me since April telling them about all these things and telling them about how they need to do this and how they need to do that. Their excitement has got me even more excited to get out here."

Senior Raj Singh is one of the players the Wolves' staff has leaned on. He's helped Scott-Emuakpor's efforts to get new players into the fold as the Wolves move forward.

Singh was pleased with what he saw Monday.

"I didn't really expect us to be here at this point," Singh said. "I didn't think we would have this kind of show out. It feels great to have these numbers and it feels great to be a part of a team and a family."

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 'The adrenaline rush is definitely up there.' MHSAA fall sports athletes kick off practice

