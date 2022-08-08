ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wnypapers.com

Child Advocacy Center receives 3-year VOCA grant

The Child Advocacy Center of Niagara, a service of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, has received a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant totaling $1,102,974 over a three-year period. The grant, which is funded by the New York State Office of Victim Services, will be awarded beginning Oct. 1, 2022,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
HAMBURG, NY
wnypapers.com

Office of Health Equity invites Erie County residents to participate in survey

Responses will inform department’s work to address health disparities; respondents eligible for $100 gift card drawing. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) Office of Health Equity has developed a health and wellness survey for Erie County residents. Responses will inform the work of this office as it compiles a needs assessment report and develops pilot models and programs to improve health disparities.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

DEC, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper to hold virtual outreach for Buffalo River AOC

Organizations will provide progress update; invite public comments on continuing restoration of Buffalo River Area of Concern. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will hold a virtual outreach event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to update the public about ongoing efforts to restore natural resources in the Buffalo River Area of Concern (AOC) and the proposed removal of the “Restrictions on Dredging Activities Beneficial Use Impairment” (BUI).
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town

There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
wnypapers.com

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA to host 'Kindness is Fashionable' community mural event

Shoppers invited to help brighten the hallways with their very own artwork. As the community gears up for back to school, The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is inviting shopping guests of all ages to participate in the creation of a new community mural titled, “Kindness is Fashionable,” which will be painted on the windows of entrance 3.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

See Fireworks Every Night In Hamburg, New York

The summer is winding down in Western New York. But before the kids get back to school and we break out the hoodies and football parties, there are some great events that are still to come! One of them is underway in the Southtowns. The 182nd Erie County Fair is...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Don’t Think About Bringing This To The Erie County Fair

The Erie County Fair kicks off today and if you plan to head out to enjoy the "Best 12 Days of Summer" there is one family member you will want to leave at home. The Erie County Fair has a strict "No Pets" policy and anyone who tries to bring in a pet to the fair will be asked to leave. The Erie County Fair posted their pets' rules on their Facebook page this week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr

If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.

