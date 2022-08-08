Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Child Advocacy Center receives 3-year VOCA grant
The Child Advocacy Center of Niagara, a service of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, has received a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant totaling $1,102,974 over a three-year period. The grant, which is funded by the New York State Office of Victim Services, will be awarded beginning Oct. 1, 2022,...
Niagara SPCA helping elderly dog check off bucket list
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly dog who has been residing at the Niagara SPCA for the past few weeks is being celebrated across Western New York. Lloyd has not been claimed, as the SPCA suspects his owner(s) didn’t know to go to the SPCA or couldn’t afford veterinary care. He has since inspired the […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
wnypapers.com
Office of Health Equity invites Erie County residents to participate in survey
Responses will inform department’s work to address health disparities; respondents eligible for $100 gift card drawing. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) Office of Health Equity has developed a health and wellness survey for Erie County residents. Responses will inform the work of this office as it compiles a needs assessment report and develops pilot models and programs to improve health disparities.
wnypapers.com
DEC, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper to hold virtual outreach for Buffalo River AOC
Organizations will provide progress update; invite public comments on continuing restoration of Buffalo River Area of Concern. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will hold a virtual outreach event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to update the public about ongoing efforts to restore natural resources in the Buffalo River Area of Concern (AOC) and the proposed removal of the “Restrictions on Dredging Activities Beneficial Use Impairment” (BUI).
Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town
There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
Animal rescue organizations team up with West Seneca Police to raise money
The Buddy’s Second Chance and Ten Lives Club are teaming up Tuesday with the West Seneca Police Department for a photo shoot with adoptable animals.
wnypapers.com
'WNY Home Run Derby' to raise funds for Susan G. Komen Foundation, other local charities
Officials of the Buffalo AAA MUNY Baseball league announced the first-ever “WNY Home Run Derby” is happening Saturday, Aug. 13, at Sheridan Park in the Town of Tonawanda. The daylong event will feature some of the area’s best hitters, competing in high school, college and open divisions.
Trocaire College announces health career program
Trocaire College announced today its new Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program running virtually for 10 weeks starting September 26.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA to host 'Kindness is Fashionable' community mural event
Shoppers invited to help brighten the hallways with their very own artwork. As the community gears up for back to school, The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is inviting shopping guests of all ages to participate in the creation of a new community mural titled, “Kindness is Fashionable,” which will be painted on the windows of entrance 3.
WKBW-TV
How some Western New York school districts are preparing for a bus driver shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — School districts across Western New York are preparing for a bus driver shortage just one month before the school year starts. "Bus drivers and support staff, that is definitely a dire need. We're looking for bus drivers. We're looking for bus aides," Grand Island Assistant Superintendent Michael Lauria said.
See Fireworks Every Night In Hamburg, New York
The summer is winding down in Western New York. But before the kids get back to school and we break out the hoodies and football parties, there are some great events that are still to come! One of them is underway in the Southtowns. The 182nd Erie County Fair is...
Don’t Think About Bringing This To The Erie County Fair
The Erie County Fair kicks off today and if you plan to head out to enjoy the "Best 12 Days of Summer" there is one family member you will want to leave at home. The Erie County Fair has a strict "No Pets" policy and anyone who tries to bring in a pet to the fair will be asked to leave. The Erie County Fair posted their pets' rules on their Facebook page this week.
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr
If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
Potential extension of bike path coming for Lancaster, Cheektowaga
New York State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace was joined by State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and others on Tuesday in Lancaster to announce funding for a potential extension of the Lancaster and Cheektowaga bike paths. Read more here:
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Local man with ALS gets Christmas in July gift to help with costs
Eric Huet was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. Efforts from the Buffalo community have been able to help with high expenses.
