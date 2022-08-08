Daily’s Place in Jacksonville remembers Olivia Newton-John after her death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2019, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta visited Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place for the “Meet ‘n’ Grease Movie Sing-A-Long.”
Now, after Newton-John passed away in her Southern California home on Monday, the local amphitheater is remembering the time she was there.
They shared photos on Facebook with the message: “We’re saddened by the passing of the beautiful Olivia Newton-John. Her legacy will live forever.”
The Australian singer and actress is being remembered all over the world for her impact on others.
Comments / 1