Jacksonville, FL

Daily’s Place in Jacksonville remembers Olivia Newton-John after her death

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Olivia Newton-John visited Daily's Place. Olivia Newton-John visited Daily's Place for the Grease Sing Along in 2019. (Daily's Place)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2019, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta visited Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place for the “Meet ‘n’ Grease Movie Sing-A-Long.”

Now, after Newton-John passed away in her Southern California home on Monday, the local amphitheater is remembering the time she was there.

They shared photos on Facebook with the message: “We’re saddened by the passing of the beautiful Olivia Newton-John. Her legacy will live forever.”

The Australian singer and actress is being remembered all over the world for her impact on others.

