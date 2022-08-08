ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys to work out kickers Brett Maher, Matt Ammendola, Cole Murphy

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0u4b_0h9bcMkV00
Former New Orleans Saints kicker Brett Maher. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys moved on from two-year kicker Greg Zuerlein this offseason and introduced a competition between far less experienced specialists. Said competition appears to be generating some unease.

Struggles from both Lirim Hajrullahu and Jonathan Garibay will bring the Cowboys to work out some replacement options. Brett Maher, Matt Ammendola and Cole Murphy are coming in for a Tuesday workout, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News notes. Maher, of course, has a Dallas history. He operated as the Cowboys’ kicker from 2018-19.

Garibay resided as the team’s lone kicker for much of the offseason; Hajrullahu arrived July 1. Garibay has struggled throughout camp, per Gehlken, who adds he missed seven of his 11 field goal tries during Saturday’s practice. Despite having just four games on his resume (all in 2021), Hajrullahu is going into his age-32 season. Garibay is a rookie UDFA out of Texas Tech.

The NFL’s lone kicker with three 60-plus-yard field goals — all coming during his time with the Cowboys — Maher resurfaced last season. He was part of the Saints’ Wil Lutz solution, one of four kickers to be classified as such last year. Maher, 32, made 88.9% of his field goal tries in eight games with the Saints. He was 10-for-12 on extra points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Veteran LB Kiko Alonso retires days after signing with Saints

After just signing with the Saints the other day, Kiko Alonso is calling it a career. The veteran linebacker is retiring, according to Brooke Kirchhofer of WWLTV. Alonso hadn’t seen the field since the 2019 season, but he decided to reunite with the Saints on Thursday. Two days later, he’s hanging up his cleats. According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Alonso’s reverse decision had nothing to do with his health. Rather, the veteran simply changed his mind, with Terrell noting that it’d be tough for the linebacker to return after such a lengthy absence if he wasn’t 100 percent committed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade: 'They have left me no choice'

Roquan Smith‘s hold-in effort has taken a turn. The standout linebacker does not appear on the cusp of being extended and is instead requesting to be traded from the Bears. The fifth-year defender put out a statement, via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, indicating the Bears have failed to negotiate in good faith and do not appropriately value him. Smith pins the blame on Chicago’s new regime, noting he has not yet spoken with the McCaskey family during his extension talks.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Kickers#Saints#American Football#Texas Tech
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Brett Maher to sign with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will reunite with kicker Brett Maher after his Tuesday workout with the team as reported by PFF's Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Maher will replace rookie Jonathan Garibay who is to be waived after an inconsistent camp so far. Maher spent the first two years of his NFL career on the Cowboys, going 49-for-66 (74.2%) and making the four longest field goals in franchise history. Maher suffered from accuracy problems late in his previous tenure in Dallas leading to his release in December 2019. Maher was on practice squads for the New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and parts of 2021. Last season he was signed mid-season by New Orleans and made 16-of-18 kicks (88.9%) in eight games. Maher still has to beat out Lirim Hajrullahu in camp but it appears the job will be his to lose.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy