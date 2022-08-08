Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center allows water warning exception
SIOUX CENTER—Although Sioux Center remains in a Water Warning, requiring water conservation, areas of new construction can now be approved for new seeding and watering. The Sioux Center City Council approved this exception at its Aug. 3 meeting to allow seeding of construction-related areas, so they can be established and to help prevent erosion in the months ahead. This exception includes areas around new homes and businesses and around excavation, such as for a new or repaired water or sewer line.
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
nwestiowa.com
Archer Council amends chicken ordinance
ARCHER—The last time the Archer City Council made a chance to its bothersome animals ordinance, it was done via chicken scratch. The current council doesn’t know exactly when the ordinance was changed or why, but when it was, a couple of handwritten lines were added to the public order protection and law enforcement part of the code.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY TO HOST TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT FOR RESIDENTS
IF YOU ARE A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WITH SOME OLD TIRES YOU DON’T WANT, YOUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF THEM IS COMING SOON. SIOUX CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT AND GILL HAULING WILL HOST A TIRE TAKE BACK EVENT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH. THE...
KETV.com
Summit Carbon Solutions considering eminent domain to build pipelines
Iowa — The company planning to build a carbon capture pipeline may use eminent domain to get the project done in Iowa and Nebraska. This multi-billion dollar pipeline would move carbon dioxide across five states. Summit Carbon Solutions says it will cut greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol and...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon schools to decide on levy program
SHELDON—Sheldon residents can voice their opinions on the proposed instructional support levy program during the Sheldon School District Board of Education’s meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the middle school library. The meeting will open with a public hearing on the levy program, which is used...
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCCI) -- Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct
Over the past two days, the Iowa Department of Transportaion (DOT) Board has been touring project sites around Siouxland.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland to get long-awaited fire truck
SUTHERLAND—Before anyone asks, yes, the dollar amount is American and not Canadian. The Sutherland Fire & Ambulance Department appears to finally have a deal on a new ladder truck. At the Aug. 1 city council meeting, the crew reported it has a hold on a $90,000 vehicle previously owned by an Ontario department.
nwestiowa.com
Melton, challenger to Feenstra, makes campaign stop in Sibley
SIBLEY—To combat the trend that the June primaries would set the November election winners in N’West Iowa, Ryan Melton threw his hat in the ring in mid-January for Iowa’s 4th congressional district to challenge Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra of Hull. Melton, 37, lives in Nevada and works...
nwestiowa.com
Floridian cited for OWI by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 25-year-old Naples, FL, man was cited Saturday, July 30, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The citing of Rafael Emilio Olivero stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2022 International box truck for speeding on Highway 75 about a mile south of Sioux Center about 10:55 a.m. Monday, July 18, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
nwestiowa.com
Paullina EMS crew gets updated ambulance
PAULLINA—The Paullina Ambulance Service has a new set of wheels and recently put it to use for its first patient transport in the southern O’Brien County community. Service director and emergency medical technician Lauri Struve completed that transport Sunday night. “It feels pretty good. It’s different,” said Struve,...
nwestiowa.com
Embracing language diversity: part 4
REGIONAL—When Ada Orta came to the United States from Mexico 18 years ago, she was a young mother. She spoke almost no English, and Rock Valley, where she settled with her husband and three children, had yet to see the waves of immigration that in coming years would reshape the community.
Iowa DNR: Virus confirmed cause of death of carp in Storm Lake
The Iowa DNR confirmed the Koi Herpes Virus to be what killed thousands of carp at Storm Lake.
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
Man sentenced for hiding meth in gas tank
A local man was sentenced to prison after evidence revealed that he allegedly helped hide several pounds of meth inside a gas tank.
2 hospitalized after crash near Sioux Center
Two men were injured Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center with one of the men having to be life-flighted.
kicdam.com
DrugCharges Filed Following Emmet County Traffic Stop
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Drug charges have been filed against an Estherville teen following a late July traffic stop in rural Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us a deputy initiated the stop on Highway 9 just outside of town shortly after two o’clock on the morning of July 30th where an investigation determined 18-year-old Cristian Lopez-Bartolon was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance.
