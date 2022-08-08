“We’re Gonna Give Him A Chance” | Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Issues Stern Warning To Kelvin Joseph, Who Was At The Scene Of A Fatal Shooting In The Offseason

Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand OaksKristen WaltersThousand Oaks, CA
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Lottery ticket worth $27 million sold again at "lucky" California convenience storeKristen WaltersOxnard, CA
Rich Californian Celebrities Wasting Water During DroughtAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice
Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days
It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
Yardbarker
Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group
Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest
Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Willing to Accept Settlement With NFL
Watson is willing to accept a lesser punishment to avoid a full season suspension
