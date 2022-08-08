ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police charge two in gas station drive-by scooter shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Two residents were charged Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed two men last month, according to Bridgeport police. Police believe Jahmir Daniel, 18, of Bridgeport, opened fire from the back of a scooter on Fairfield Avenue on July 10. The shots killed 32-year-old Hartford man Ramon Peguero, who police said was the intended target, and 18-year-old Bridgeport resident Kazzmaire Dorsey, who was struck by a stray bullet, police said in a news release Wednesday night.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Register Citizen

Stamford woman pleads guilty to negligent homicide in the fatal stabbing of her ex-boyfriend

STAMFORD — A city woman pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the 2020 fatal stabbing of her ex-boyfriend over the Christmas holiday. Anissa Maples, 50, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday. The plea was made under the Alford Doctrine, in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Woman, 60, Charged in Theft of Packages

Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 60-year-old Millport Avenue woman by warrant and charged her with sixth-degree larceny. On Aug. 25, 2021, officers took a complaint regarding the theft of several packages from the common entrance area of a building at 59 Millport Ave., according to a police report. Through...
NEW CANAAN, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull Police Warn On Scams

The Trumbull Police Department would like to warn the public about a recent increase of scams. targeting senior citizens. Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases,. they can be difficult to investigate because many times the suspects are in another country or. quickly leave...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Video shows driver firing shot at pedestrian in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Coe Avenue. The driver of a dark-colored SUV fired a single shot at a pedestrian, who was not injured, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph M. Murgo said. Officers were called to the area of Coe...
EAST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT

