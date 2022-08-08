Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
Register Citizen
Stamford police seek ID on man who allegedly trespassed at Stark Elementary School
STAMFORD — City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man that they say was walking around the inside of Stark Elementary School without permission. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said the man was caught on video entering Stark Elementary School, 398 Glenbrook Road, around 5:20 p.m. Aug. 7.
Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
Man Who Stabbed Lyft Driver In Darien Awaiting Extradition To CT, Police Say
A 28-year-old man is in custody after investigators said he stabbed a Lyft driver multiple times in Fairfield County, causing a crash. Abiola Shonowo is now in Maryland awaiting extradition for the incident that happened in June in Darien, according to an announcement from the Darien Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police charge two in gas station drive-by scooter shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Two residents were charged Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed two men last month, according to Bridgeport police. Police believe Jahmir Daniel, 18, of Bridgeport, opened fire from the back of a scooter on Fairfield Avenue on July 10. The shots killed 32-year-old Hartford man Ramon Peguero, who police said was the intended target, and 18-year-old Bridgeport resident Kazzmaire Dorsey, who was struck by a stray bullet, police said in a news release Wednesday night.
Suspect in Fairfield hit-and-run arraigned; victim’s family makes presence known
Jairo Lopez-Bonilla, 39, was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility resulting in death.
Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming
A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say.
Carjacker puts gun to man's face, punches him in Brooklyn: NYPD
A man in Brooklyn last month carjacked a 51-year-old man and punched him in the head before escaping with the victim’s car and other belongings, police said Wednesday as they released video of the suspect.
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
Register Citizen
Stamford woman pleads guilty to negligent homicide in the fatal stabbing of her ex-boyfriend
STAMFORD — A city woman pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the 2020 fatal stabbing of her ex-boyfriend over the Christmas holiday. Anissa Maples, 50, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday. The plea was made under the Alford Doctrine, in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Woman, 60, Charged in Theft of Packages
Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 60-year-old Millport Avenue woman by warrant and charged her with sixth-degree larceny. On Aug. 25, 2021, officers took a complaint regarding the theft of several packages from the common entrance area of a building at 59 Millport Ave., according to a police report. Through...
Mailman admits to stealing mail
A Bridgeport man who works as a mailman in Norwalk has admitted in court that he stole of greeting cards, packages and letters between late 2020 and the first half of 2021
Register Citizen
Norwalk police: Man 3 times broke into apartment of woman who had protective order against him
NORWALK — A Stamford man was charged Friday with breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her multiple times this summer while she had a protective order against him, according to police. Norwalk police served Michael McFarlane, 29, of Stamford, with three arrest warrants on Friday while he...
Loaded Handgun Discovered During Traffic Stop In Roosevelt, Police Say
A 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges after a loaded handgun was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Roosevelt at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Nassau County Police Department said. Officers saw an eastbound 2017 Infiniti Q60 on Frederick Avenue fail to...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull Police Warn On Scams
The Trumbull Police Department would like to warn the public about a recent increase of scams. targeting senior citizens. Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases,. they can be difficult to investigate because many times the suspects are in another country or. quickly leave...
Register Citizen
Police: Video shows driver firing shot at pedestrian in East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Coe Avenue. The driver of a dark-colored SUV fired a single shot at a pedestrian, who was not injured, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph M. Murgo said. Officers were called to the area of Coe...
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
Suspect Nabbed, Others Escape After Nanuet UPS Warehouse Heist, Police Say
A man was arrested and several others escaped following a robbery of a Hudson Valley UPS warehouse. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 at the warehouse located at 31 Murray Hill Drive in Nanuet. The first arriving officers spotted a dark-colored sedan in...
