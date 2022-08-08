Read full article on original website
Related
wjct.org
A year later, still no curbside recycling in Clay County. When will it return?
Curbside recycling in Clay County — suspended one year ago — stills seems unlikely to return anytime soon. The county's waste contractor, Waste Management, needs to hire 11 commercial drivers in order to resume curbside recycling. When recycling was suspended Aug. 16, 2021, Waste Management was 10 drivers short.
wjct.org
Jacksonville launches veterans survey to identify critical needs
A comprehensive survey of First Coast veterans is underway, aiming to identify critical needs in the community for veterans and their families. The anonymous 2022 Northeast Florida Veteran and Family Needs Assessment is the product of Endeavors, a nonprofit that conducts relief programs, including veterans services. Endeavors is partnering with Jacksonville, the University of North Florida and the Combined Arms Institute.
wjct.org
New canopies coming outside Jacksonville International Airport
New canopy coverage is approved at Jacksonville International Airport’s drop-off and pickup lanes. The city approved a permit Aug. 9 for Balfour Beatty Construction LLC to replace the fabric canopy and rehabilitate the support structure on the upper and lower terminal roadways at a cost of almost $3.97 million.
wjct.org
“One Mill” tax; Camp Lejeune; Cultural Trail; Local Sports
As early voting gets underway today across Duval County, many Duval County Public School teachers are hoping voters will support a measure that will increase their pay. Education leaders want voters to approve the so-called “One Mill” tax, which increases the annual tax bill by $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The $25,000 homestead exemption is unaffected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjct.org
Florida closes land deal to preserve Pumpkin Hill Creek
The state has closed on the purchase of 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Jacksonville, protecting its rare species from development and increasing recreational opportunities on the First Coast. The Black Hammock Island site contains archeological evidence of human history dating back 4,000 years, the state Department of Environmental...
wjct.org
The effects of Dobbs v. Jackson in Florida; teens and screen time; Ahmaud Arbery murder trial; National Farmers Market Week
Studies show that new restrictions on abortion could increase social disparities including child poverty and women’s educational prospects. Florida has already restricted abortion procedures to 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. Guest: Jessica Blake, contributor, Chalkbeat. Teens and screen time. As social media evolves,...
wjct.org
Olympus Insurance will move headquarters to Jacksonville
Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
wjct.org
Old Holy Rosary church in Springfield restored in time for centennial
A timeworn 99-year-old Catholic church in Springfield is being renovated by members of a traditionalist Catholic group whose congregation has outgrown its small church a few miles away. Saving the old Holy Rosary Catholic Church is a victory for preservationists concerned about the disappearance of historically significant buildings across Jacksonville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjct.org
'It's a hidden treasure': Contractor's new HQ opens near TIAA Bank Field
All in at $1.53 million, Brittany and Jesse Culbreth bought and built-out their new headquarters in Talleyrand for Emerald C’s Development Inc. and intend to celebrate a grand opening Friday before the first Jacksonville Jaguars preseason home game. It’s a short walk to TIAA Bank Field from Emerald C’s...
Comments / 0