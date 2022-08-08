ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson, LA

State Police: Grayson chief of police arrested on several undisclosed charges

By Special to The News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbPdo_0h9bbtOv00

Grayson Police Chief Mitch Bratton was arrested Monday on several undisclosed charges according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police.

Bratton was indicted in May on six counts of malfeasance in office. He was previously in arrested in 2020 on felony theft charges, authorities said.

Bratton is currently seeking reelection for the Chief of Police position.

This story will be updated.

The News-Star

The News-Star

ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

