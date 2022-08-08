Read full article on original website
Amanda Seyfried Reflects on “Devasting” Feeling Losing Out on Wicked Role
Watch: Amanda Seyfried Says She Lost Wicked Role to Ariana Grande. No one mourns the Wicked, but Amanda Seyfried couldn't help but feel disappointed by this job loss. From her 2004 standout role in Mean Girls to her latest Hulu project The Dropout, Amanda has an impressive acting career. Along the way, she's learned how to protect herself from career letdowns, but recently, Amanda got candid about one role she missed out on that definitely stung.
‘Barry’ Fans Are Disappointed by Sarah Goldberg’s Emmy Snub, Calling Her Season 3 Performance ‘Breathtaking’
Although fans are pleased by Barry’s impressive number of Emmy nods, many were shocked when one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, Sarah Goldberg, didn’t receive a nomination of her own.
tvinsider.com
‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series
Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
Oscar Isaac Explains His Viral Red Carpet Moment With Jessica Chastain
Watch: How Oscar Isaac "Immersed" Himself in Moon Knight Aesthetic. Oscar Isaac's explanation for that viral red carpet PDA moment with Jessica Chastain is simple—and squeamish: They're worms!. Last September, the Scenes From a Marriage co-stars showcased their major chemistry at the event while promoting their HBO limited series....
Why Steve Martin Might Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. Steve Martin is ready to sit back and kick up his feet—maybe. The Father of the Bride star has been booked and busy in recent years, starring on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and touring the country with his longtime friend and Only Murders co-star Martin Short. And while it seems the 76-year-old isn't slowing down anytime soon, he teased retirement may be in his future. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Steve told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 9. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy Santa Barbara Beach Day Amid News of His Health Battle
Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher is enjoying all that life has to offer. Before the Two and a Half Men alum shared that he was diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis, he was spotted enjoying quality time at the beach in Santa Barbara with his wife Mila Kunis Aug. 6.
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Grease's Didi Conn Recalls Final Conversation With Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death
Watch: Olivia Newton-John Honored by John Travolta & More Grease Stars. The Grease family is remembering Olivia Newton-John. On Aug. 9, Edith "Didi" Conn, who famously played Frenchy in the 1978 film, shared that she spoke to her co-star a few weeks before she died and said that Olivia's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, had been taking good care of her as her health declined.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick For ‘The Greatest Movie Ever Made’
Quentin Tarantino is a person that can actually name their pick for the 'greatest movie ever made.' Though as he explained to ReelBlend, there's some conditions that come with that title.
Sister Wives' Season 17 Trailer Explores Kody and Christine's Explosive Split
Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years. Viewers will finally see the fallout from Kody and Christine Brown's split. In the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives, released Aug. 8, Christine tells Kody that she's leaving him, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown—and there's no changing her mind. "I feel like to Kody," Christine admits in a confessional, "Robyn's more important."
Here’s How Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at Criticism About Her Appearance
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen isn't letting anyone rain on her parade. The 36-year-old—who recently announced she is expecting another baby with husband John Legend—shared a photo of her and son Miles, 4, to Instagram Aug. 7. In the pic of the pair, Chrissy and Miles are grinning from ear to ear while out on the water. And as sweet as the photo is, it was the comments that captured the model's attention—some of which she pinned to the top and even responded to.
Why Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Was Moved to Tears After Wife Lauren's Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Sneak Peek: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Reveals His WILDEST DMs. Big Daddy Sitch is ready to expand his family. Less than a week after Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino announced that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is expecting another baby, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is sharing just how excited he is to have another guido—or guidette—in his household.
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of Olivia Newton-John. The Grease star passed away at her Southern California ranch during the morning hours of Aug. 8, per an Instagram post shared to her account by her husband, John Easterling. She was 73 years old. According to the post, Olivia passed "peacefully" while surrounded by family and friends.
Rosario Dawson Seemingly Confirms Romance With Poet Nnamdi Okafor After Cory Booker Breakup
Watch: Rosario Dawson Teases Murder Mystery Series "Briarpatch" Looks like Rosario Dawson is back off the market. On Aug. 8, the Mandalorian actress, 43, seemingly confirmed her new romance with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor, sharing a video on Instagram of the two laughing at each other and making funny faces while riding in the back of a golf cart at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Reveals the Touching Words She Shared Before Dying
Olivia Newton-John's passing was not sudden for her family. On Aug. 8, the beloved Grease actress died in her Southern California home, her husband John Easterling announced on Instagram. Just a day after her passing, Olivia's niece has shared further information about the actress' declining health amid her decades long battle with breast cancer.
Drake Is Hilariously Offended by Dad’s Tattoo of His Face
Watch: Drake's First GF, Eva's Jealousy & The Rock Loses In-N-Out Virginity. Drake is not showin' fake love towards this tattoo. Drake took to Instagram to poke fun at his dad Dennis Graham's tattoo—which happens to be a portrait of Drake's face. "I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this," the rapper wrote on Aug. 8, "We family," he added, along with laughing-crying emojis to get the joke across.
