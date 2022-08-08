Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
Gabby from The Bachelorette's height explains why men are falling at her feet
After making it to the final three ladies on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey is one of two Bachelorettes joining the new season as they shake it up in a way they never have before. Windey will have the support of co-star Rachel Recchia, who became...
NFL・
People
Ashley Iaconetti Will 'Be Really Upset' If This 'Bachelorette' Guy Doesn't Get a Final Rose
Ashley Iaconetti has her eye on one Bachelorette guy this season — specifically for Rachel Recchia. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Iaconetti said Tino Franco is the gem of the season, and has high hopes for his future on the series. "All I'll say is if Rachel doesn't end...
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Suggest Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere Could Promote Cyberbullying
After watching Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s suitors mock the season 26 Bachelor on the Monday, July 11, premiere of The Bachelorette, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are trying to laugh it off — but admitted that the slander stung. “As I saw the episode, I was very...
The Bachelorette Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Michelle Young Was “Blindsided” By Nayte Olukoya Split
Even while admitting it’s not her story to tell, Kaitlyn Bristowe has thoughts on the breakup between Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young and her former fiancé Nayte Olukoya. “I don’t want to speak for Michelle because it’s her story and it’s his story and whatever, but I’ve obviously...
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
SheKnows
The Young and the Restless’ Diane Has Someone New Lookin’ to Bring Her Down!
Given how much trouble The Young and the Restless’ Diane Jenkins stirred up during her time in Genoa City, you just know there are secrets waiting to be dug up from her time in Los Angeles. Who knows what Jack’s ex and Kyle’s mom was up to before she used Keemo’s death as a means of inserting herself back into their lives?
Stars Who Skipped Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Wedding: Melissa Gorga, Andy Cohen and More
No shows. Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas had a huge wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 6, but some familiar faces weren't seen in the crowd. “I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the bride, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in […]
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Finn, Steffy and Their Loved Ones Receive Shocking News About Sheila
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 8 – 12, Sheila is reportedly dead, but is she really? Read about it below and watch the preview. Finn was finally reunited with an overjoyed Steffy in Monte Carlo. Back in Los Angelos, Deacon was stunned when Sheila barged her way into his place and refused to go back to prison. He was further flabbergasted when she informed him of the story of Li rescuing Finn, and how they nursed him back to health. When Baker arrived, Deacon covered for Sheila and told him that he hadn’t seen her, but later told her he wanted her gone from his place and life. He walked out of his place, leaving Sheila behind to plot her next move.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Serena Williams Shares Plans for Baby No. 2 After Retirement From Tennis
Watch: Serena Williams' B-Day Tribute to Daughter Will Make Your Heart Full. Serena Williams is ready to expand her team—away from the tennis court. The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed in an essay for Vogue that she'll be "evolving away from tennis" after the 2022 U.S. Open later this month. Following the tournament, Serena wrote that she wants to focus on growing her family, which already includes husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
ETOnline.com
Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice may be in love, love, love, but it doesn't seem like the feeling is mutual with her brother and sister-in-law. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Louie Ruelas after two years of dating. The highly anticipated event, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
People
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
GH Alum Alicia Leigh Willis Is Engaged to Tanner Foust!
A woman never forgets her marriage proposal. And GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney) certainly had an absolutely magical one this past weekend! The actress’ longtime boyfriend, Tanner Foust, popped the question on August 8 while the couple was vacationing in Paris!. What made the proposal so beautiful...
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy Santa Barbara Beach Day Amid News of His Health Battle
Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher is enjoying all that life has to offer. Before the Two and a Half Men alum shared that he was diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis, he was spotted enjoying quality time at the beach in Santa Barbara with his wife Mila Kunis Aug. 6.
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
E! News
