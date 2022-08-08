ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic Savic

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TdpE1_0h9bbePG00

Manchester United are considering a move for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic Savic, according to a report.

Manchester United are considering a move for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic Savic, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been in for a midfielder all summer and as the end of the transfer window approaches, they seem to be getting closer to their wish.

Despite been heavily linked to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, two new names have emerged in recent days as the saga drags on. Along with Adrien Rabiot of Juventus, Milinkovic-Savic is the other player.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

According to The Telegraph , the Italian club do not want to sell the Serbian. However, it would take about 50million to get a deal done if the report is to be believed. Talks are said to be at a very early stage, though, and the club are still considering whether or not to go through with the deal.

Additionally, De Jong's future is expected to be sorted this week, according to the report, and the Spanish giants want him to sign a deal on reduced terms.

Milinkovic-Savic played 37 games in Serie A last season, scoring 11 goals while also assisting 11 more in the process.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Adrien Rabiot
SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Red Devils#Juventus#Imago#Italian#Serbian#Spanish#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joins Everton from Lille

LONDON (AP) — After taking advice from his international teammate Romelu Lukaku, Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joined Everton on Tuesday from Lille. Everton said the 20-year-old Onana signed a five-year deal. It did not reveal the transfer fee Everton will pay the French club. British media reported it was about 35 million euros ($36 million).
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy