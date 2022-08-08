Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 21:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 947 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated another round of thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. Expect many low water crossings on State Route 286 to be flooded. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 21:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima and southeastern Pinal Counties through 1130 PM MST At 1041 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oracle, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Catalina, Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Dudleyville, Campo Bonito, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2. This includes the following highways Route 77 between mile markers 86 and 127. Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 101. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dripping Springs, Globe, Miami, Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Pinal Counties through 1030 PM MST At 942 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Globe, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Globe, Hayden, Christmas, Miami, Top Of The World, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 235 and 259. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 258. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 135 and 143, and between mile markers 146 and 170. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KGUN 9
More of the same! Daily storm chances and flash flood potential
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 6:35 p.m. National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Santa Cruz County, in areas west of I-19 and Rio Rico. The warning is set to expire at 9:15 p.m. UPDATED 4:50 p.m. A small thunderstorm is heading northwest across central Tucson...
KGUN 9
Monsoon stays active with daily thunderstorm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: 6:01 p.m. Here's a look in the image below at some of the estimated rainfall totals from around the Tucson metro area this afternoon. There is still a good chance Southern Arizona will see more rain later tonight as a weather disturbance moves across northern Mexico.
gilavalleycentral.net
Fish consumption advisory issued for Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), is issuing a fish consumption advisory for flathead catfish caught from Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County. This advisory is based on recent analyses of fish tissue data that indicate elevated levels of...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
Pima County Waste Tire Collection Site temporarily closed
Pima County is temporarily closing its Waste Tire Collection Site at 5301 W. Ina Road due to unsafe conditions resulting from recent storms.
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
PCSD: Multiple power poles down
The Pima County Sheriff's Department respond to multiple downed power poles on Linda Vista Boulevard. Linda Vista Boulevard is closed between Bald Eagle Avenue and
livingstreetsalliance.org
Tucson ranks 13th most dangerous metropolitan area in the nation for people on foot
The 20 deadliest metropolitan areas for people walking in the U.S. have ALL gotten deadlier (and the same is true of states) Location matters: the physical conditions people face when they bike and walk are not the same for all Americans. The report highlights how street design shapes the epidemic...
ABC 15 News
Popular Tucson hiking trails see spike in car break-ins
TUCSON — The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trailhead parking lots. These local hot spots include Finger Rock, Douglas Springs, and Pima Canyon trails. Over the last two weeks, PCSD reported these...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arizona man arrested in Orange County on three Pima County warrants
CRAWFORD – A 43-year-old man with addresses in Arizona and Montgomery, New York was arrested in the Town of Crawford as a fugitive from justice. Crawford Police received information that Casey Espinoza, who is wanted on three separate arrest warrants from Pima County, Arizona, was at a residence in Crawford.
Arizona county that saw election snafu to waive city costs
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county where the Aug. 2 primary election was beset with multiple issues that led to the firing of its election director will waive the costs for running municipal elections in 11 cities and towns and plans to hire an outside election expert to review what went wrong.
1 Bicyclist Severely Injured In Hit And Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Tucson Police stated that a driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle on Sunday morning. Police state that the driver of a car collided with a 56-year-old-male bicyclist near Grant and Oracle Roads.
Tucson Fire Department: Hiker rescue in progress
Tucson Fire Department is saying a rescue is underway to reach a hiker on Yetman Trail in Tucson Mountain Park who is experiencing a "medical event."
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for suspect in several armed robberies
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect who robbed Circle Ks in the Tucson area last month. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the robberies happened July 4 at the Circle K at 3795 South Palo Verde Road and July 10 and 16 at the Circle K at 3845 South Country Club Road.
Police investigate school threats in Sierra Vista, Marana Monday
Police investigated school threats in Sierra Vista and Marana Monday. Marana police arrested a boy Monday at 7 a.m. in connection with a school threat posted on social media.
tucsonaz.gov
Vote for Tucson to Win a Grant for a New Dog Park
Tucson has been nominated for a PetSafe® dog park grant to help build a new dog park at Lincoln Park. This grass dog park will have three separate areas to help support the maintenance of the park. With this grant, Tucson will be able to add more amenities to...
