Effective: 2022-08-10 21:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 947 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated another round of thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. Expect many low water crossings on State Route 286 to be flooded. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO