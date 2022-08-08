ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 21:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 947 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated another round of thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. Expect many low water crossings on State Route 286 to be flooded. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 21:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima and southeastern Pinal Counties through 1130 PM MST At 1041 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oracle, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Catalina, Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Dudleyville, Campo Bonito, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2. This includes the following highways Route 77 between mile markers 86 and 127. Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 101. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Dripping Springs, Globe, Miami, Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 19:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Pinal Counties through 1030 PM MST At 942 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Globe, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Globe, Hayden, Christmas, Miami, Top Of The World, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 235 and 259. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 258. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 135 and 143, and between mile markers 146 and 170. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Monsoon stays active with daily thunderstorm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: 6:01 p.m. Here's a look in the image below at some of the estimated rainfall totals from around the Tucson metro area this afternoon. There is still a good chance Southern Arizona will see more rain later tonight as a weather disturbance moves across northern Mexico.
Fish consumption advisory issued for Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), is issuing a fish consumption advisory for flathead catfish caught from Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County. This advisory is based on recent analyses of fish tissue data that indicate elevated levels of...
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
Popular Tucson hiking trails see spike in car break-ins

TUCSON — The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trailhead parking lots. These local hot spots include Finger Rock, Douglas Springs, and Pima Canyon trails. Over the last two weeks, PCSD reported these...
Arizona man arrested in Orange County on three Pima County warrants

CRAWFORD – A 43-year-old man with addresses in Arizona and Montgomery, New York was arrested in the Town of Crawford as a fugitive from justice. Crawford Police received information that Casey Espinoza, who is wanted on three separate arrest warrants from Pima County, Arizona, was at a residence in Crawford.
Authorities looking for suspect in several armed robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect who robbed Circle Ks in the Tucson area last month. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the robberies happened July 4 at the Circle K at 3795 South Palo Verde Road and July 10 and 16 at the Circle K at 3845 South Country Club Road.
Vote for Tucson to Win a Grant for a New Dog Park

Tucson has been nominated for a PetSafe® dog park grant to help build a new dog park at Lincoln Park. This grass dog park will have three separate areas to help support the maintenance of the park. With this grant, Tucson will be able to add more amenities to...
