Boerne, TX

news4sanantonio.com

School security, staffing, and returning to normal are concerns for ISD first days

HARLANDALE - Northeast, Boerne, and Harlandale school districts are starting up their school years Wednesday. The emotions of the first day are overwhelming parents as they, and administrators, face challenges of short staffing, returning to normal, and school security. "It's exciting but overwhelming at the same time,” HISD mom Alma...
news4sanantonio.com

Police need help finding missing 38year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
KWTX

Bexar County searching for woman who sold rental car

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman connected to an alleged car scam. The victim met with a Bexar County resident February 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500. The suspect, not yet identified by police, provided...
news4sanantonio.com

BACK TO SCHOOL: Upcoming start dates for San Antonio area schools

SAN ANTONIO - It's officially the first day of school for some area districts. South San Antonio Independent School District and Edgewood ISD return to class on Monday. North East ISD starts school on Wednesday and San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD on Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, respectively. Here...
news4sanantonio.com

Update on the trial of an accused ax murderer from 2020

SAN ANTONIO - New details on the trial of an accused ax murderer, two years after the gruesome killing of a San Antonio woman. Prosecutors say Rafael Castillo used an ax to kill 31-year-old Nicole Perry back in 2020. Her dismembered body was found by trash crews in Southeast Bexar...
KSAT 12

The downfall of Mike Yuchnitz; South Texas Crime Stories

It’s an entrepreneurial story turned true crime. Mike Yuchnitz, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, opened his first My Econo’s $39.95 Optical chain in the early 1990′s. His vision grew to four locations, his commercials were a household favorite across the city. Yuchnitz’s ambitions didn’t stop...
kwhi.com

LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
BRENHAM, TX

