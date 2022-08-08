ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Questions remain about enforcement of new street sleeping ban

A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured. The relevant provisions...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Delaware establishes abortion hotline

(The Center Square) – A new reproductive rights legal hotline is operating in Delaware. The public-private partnership will provide free legal advice to individuals seeking guidance on reproductive rights following June’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “Abortion is legal...
DELAWARE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arizona among the top five states for political free speech, report says

(The Center Square) – How protected is political free speech in Arizona?. It’s in the top five in terms of best places in the country for it, a new report says. The Institute for Free Speech released its rankings for how states perform on issues like “free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.”
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

IRS gives filing leeway to some Missourians in flooded counties

(The Center Square) – Victims of storms and floods in Montgomery, St. Charles and St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis now have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced. “This relief is...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Meadville leader latest Pennsylvania mayor charged with malfeasance

(The Center Square) – Mayors of Pennsylvania's small towns and large cities have fallen afoul of the law with varying reasons. Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder is the latest added to the list. Larger cities tend to have trouble with bribery, corruption, and the abuse of public funds, while small...
MEADVILLE, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report shows rapid growth in Kentucky nonpublic education enrollment

(The Center Square) – It’s back-to-school time across Kentucky, and a report released Wednesday shows more kids are going away from public schools. According to EdChoice Kentucky, nearly 98,000 students attended a nonpublic school in the 2021-22 academic year. That number has grown by more than 20,000 since 2017.
KENTUCKY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina lawmakers could consider gas tax rebate bill when they return to session on Aug. 23

(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers could consider a gas tax rebate when the General Assembly returns later this month. The measure, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Raleigh-area Democrat senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tennessee residents have received $81.9M in FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance

(The Center Square) — Tennessee residents have received $81.9 million in funeral expense assistance through COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Just short of half of those payments were made this year. As of January, FEMA had sent Tennessee $47 million in assistance. Tennessee had 14,895...
TENNESSEE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows

(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Alabama Sheriffs Association gains new executive director

The Alabama Sheriffs Association has announced a new executive director for the group. James “Jimmy” Lambert officially assumes his new position executive director of the professional association on October 1, 2022. “The Alabama Sheriffs Association (ASA) is pleased to welcome our new Executive Director, James “Jimmy” Lambert,” said...
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maryland teacher shortage worsened 'because during the pandemic people left'

(The Center Square) – The Maryland Board of Education and teachers’ organizations expected the current teacher shortage as much as 10 years ago, the head of the Maryland State Education Association said. Fewer candidates were going into teacher preparation programs in the past decade, Cheryl Bost, president of...
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri to invest $100 million in electric vehicle charging stations

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri transportation officials are preparing to spend more than $100 million on electric vehicle charging stations as part of a national plan to boost the number of battery-powered cars and trucks on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation recently submitted a draft report to the...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million

(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV

