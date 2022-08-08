Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois prisons held in contempt for failing to improve health care for people in custody
(The Center Square) – A federal judge is holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to improve health care for inmates. Inmates sued IDOC in 2010 for poor health care, alleging thousands of prisoners were in needless pain. In 2019, a judge ordered IDOC...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Questions remain about enforcement of new street sleeping ban
A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured. The relevant provisions...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Social worker suing state over 'Facility Need Review' law appeals decision to U.S. Fifth Circuit
(The Center Square) — A New Orleans social worker suing the state over its "Facility Need Review" law filed final paperwork with the U.S. Court of Appeals this week after a district court rejected her claims. Ursula Newell-Davis filed a final brief with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hutchinson said Legislature didn't support spending surplus on teacher raises
(The Center Square) - Arkansas legislators designated a $1.6 billion surplus for tax breaks and school safety grants but did not take up teacher pay raises in a special session that ended Thursday. Arkansas Democrats introduced a bill that would have used $600 million of the surplus to raise starting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Delaware establishes abortion hotline
(The Center Square) – A new reproductive rights legal hotline is operating in Delaware. The public-private partnership will provide free legal advice to individuals seeking guidance on reproductive rights following June’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “Abortion is legal...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona among the top five states for political free speech, report says
(The Center Square) – How protected is political free speech in Arizona?. It’s in the top five in terms of best places in the country for it, a new report says. The Institute for Free Speech released its rankings for how states perform on issues like “free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
IRS gives filing leeway to some Missourians in flooded counties
(The Center Square) – Victims of storms and floods in Montgomery, St. Charles and St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis now have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced. “This relief is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia lawmaker would support more funding for Georgia medical board to bolster inspector ranks
(The Center Square) — A Georgia lawmaker will support additional funding for the Georgia Composite Medical Board to hire additional investigators if the agency asks for the money. "I don’t think they have enough investigators and when they ask for appropriations for that I will support it," state Sen....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma lawmaker wants pandemic relief money allocated to teacher bonuses
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma still has more than a billion dollars of pandemic relief money meant for education unallocated. One lawmaker said he’d like to see some of it used for teacher relocation and retention bonuses. The state got $2.3 billion in federal pandemic relief money from the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State Treasurer John Schroder on potential run for Governor of Louisiana
MINDEN, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder was the guest of honor as The Minden Lions Club hosted their Aug. 11 club meeting at American Legion Memorial Home in downtown Minden. Treasure Schroder is a former narcotics detective and CID special agent in the U.S. Army. For the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meadville leader latest Pennsylvania mayor charged with malfeasance
(The Center Square) – Mayors of Pennsylvania's small towns and large cities have fallen afoul of the law with varying reasons. Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder is the latest added to the list. Larger cities tend to have trouble with bribery, corruption, and the abuse of public funds, while small...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report shows rapid growth in Kentucky nonpublic education enrollment
(The Center Square) – It’s back-to-school time across Kentucky, and a report released Wednesday shows more kids are going away from public schools. According to EdChoice Kentucky, nearly 98,000 students attended a nonpublic school in the 2021-22 academic year. That number has grown by more than 20,000 since 2017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina lawmakers could consider gas tax rebate bill when they return to session on Aug. 23
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers could consider a gas tax rebate when the General Assembly returns later this month. The measure, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Raleigh-area Democrat senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee residents have received $81.9M in FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance
(The Center Square) — Tennessee residents have received $81.9 million in funeral expense assistance through COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Just short of half of those payments were made this year. As of January, FEMA had sent Tennessee $47 million in assistance. Tennessee had 14,895...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows
(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alabama Sheriffs Association gains new executive director
The Alabama Sheriffs Association has announced a new executive director for the group. James “Jimmy” Lambert officially assumes his new position executive director of the professional association on October 1, 2022. “The Alabama Sheriffs Association (ASA) is pleased to welcome our new Executive Director, James “Jimmy” Lambert,” said...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maryland teacher shortage worsened 'because during the pandemic people left'
(The Center Square) – The Maryland Board of Education and teachers’ organizations expected the current teacher shortage as much as 10 years ago, the head of the Maryland State Education Association said. Fewer candidates were going into teacher preparation programs in the past decade, Cheryl Bost, president of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri to invest $100 million in electric vehicle charging stations
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri transportation officials are preparing to spend more than $100 million on electric vehicle charging stations as part of a national plan to boost the number of battery-powered cars and trucks on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation recently submitted a draft report to the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hot, dry July caused drought conditions in Champaign, other Illinois counties
(The Center Square) – Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions in July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact...
KPVI Newschannel 6
West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million
(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
Comments / 0