Colorado State

94.3 The X

Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado

Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

State of Colorado Sending You Cash Back Starting This Month

If you're not the type to regularly check your mailbox, you might want to start doing so because the State of Colorado is getting set to put a little cash in your pocket. Back in May, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill to give Coloradans a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. The law stepped up the time table to send the checks out this summer, as opposed to next Spring of 2023.
COLORADO STATE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Housing Prices#Renters#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rent Prices
94.3 The X

Grizzly bear captures begin next week in Yellowstone

Grizzly bear pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park starting August 9 and continuing through October 28 according to an announcement from the Yellowstone National Park & Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST). Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but...
WYOMING STATE
94.3 The X

Can You Feel It? The ’80’s Never Left with Jazzercise Still Alive in Colorado

They say, "What's old is new again," and that may be how it feels to talk about Jazzercise. Do think of Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons? But why wouldn't you?. Neon spandex and leg warmers. Two things that scream "Jazzercise" of the 1980s. It was everywhere, back then. It was as widespread as popped collars and Aqua Net-held hairstyles. Yet, as much as things change, you can still Jazzercise in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Another In-N-Out Burger Location Coming to Colorado

As someone who lives in Northern Colorado, I am starting to feel a bit left out. Currently, there are seven In-N-Out locations in the state of Colorado that are open for business and not a single one of them is in Northern Colorado. Two In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs, one...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

USA Mullet Championships Coming to the Colorado State Fair

Are you prepared to "show your flow"? Do you have what it takes to qualify for the USA Mullet Championships at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo?. This is for the big boys. We're talking about an official qualifying event for the USA Mullet Championships. Times running out, so you'd better start "prepping" now.
PUEBLO, CO
94.3 The X

NoCo Business Spotlight: Don’t Miss the 2022 Windsor Marathon

Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses throughout Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. There's nothing better than getting out in the community — and getting some exercise while doing it. That's why run.Windsor, a local race organization that empowers residents to get moving, is hosting the Windsor Marathon...
WINDSOR, CO
94.3 The X

These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado

Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

