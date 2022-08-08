ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

fox17.com

Deputies looking for man accused of shooting a mom, 2 kids in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The sheriff's office is searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and two children Tuesday night. Deputies in Lincoln County said a woman and two children, ages 13 and 10, were shot inside a vehicle on Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The 13-year-old girl was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga. An update on her condition was not immediately available.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Detectives searching for pair accused of stealing copper wire

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Madison Precinct detectives are working to identify two people who police say stole copper wire from a Lowes on Dickerson Pike. The pair were seen at the Lowes at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 where MNPD says that they stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire. The two drove away from the Lowes in a Volvo SUV with a TN tag.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Director of Metro Schools responds to School Security Officer concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville school security officers tell FOX17 News they don’t feel safe. This comes as Metro Schools, along with Metro Police, announced a new safety plan which includes officers highly visible at all elementary schools and officers working overtime. “Talk about why you feel...
NASHVILLE, TN

