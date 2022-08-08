Read full article on original website
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
Deputies looking for man accused of shooting a mom, 2 kids in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The sheriff's office is searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and two children Tuesday night. Deputies in Lincoln County said a woman and two children, ages 13 and 10, were shot inside a vehicle on Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The 13-year-old girl was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga. An update on her condition was not immediately available.
Detectives searching for pair accused of stealing copper wire
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Madison Precinct detectives are working to identify two people who police say stole copper wire from a Lowes on Dickerson Pike. The pair were seen at the Lowes at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 where MNPD says that they stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire. The two drove away from the Lowes in a Volvo SUV with a TN tag.
Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
Nashville man sentenced to federal prison in 2018 Music City Pawn trio robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man who was convicted last summer in the 2018 Music City Pawn robbery was sentenced Wednesday morning to more than 17 years in federal prison. The suspect, 32-year-old Herbert Marsh and two others stole 11 firearms and nearly $8,000 in cash in the...
Murfreesboro Police search for missing 22-year-old girl last seen July 29
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old who was last seen July 29. The family of Mya Christine Fuller says they are worried because she never leaves home for an extended period of time without calling or answering text messages. Mya is 5'5, 125...
Murfreesboro police searching for man who was last seen leaving for a hike
The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who was last seen on Friday.
Williamson County deputies force alleged DUI driver to stop during chase
Chase or don't chase? It's one of the biggest questions modern-day law enforcement agencies face today.
Catalytic converter stolen from Hendersonville man in broad daylight
A day on the lake turned into a day in the shop after a Hendersonville man said his catalytic converter was stolen in broad daylight while he was out fishing.
Shooting investigation underway in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot overnight in South Nashville off Murfreesboro Pike.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
Sumner County teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
Three sentenced in million dollar theft ring that included Manchester
In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate. Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been. used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John. Deere...
Woman wanted for targeting victims on Broadway
Detectives are working to locate a 33-year-old woman who is accused of targeting victims in downtown Nashville.
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
'It's baffling': Metro Community Oversight Board wants more answers about body camera cuts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An internal audit by Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) shows a police employee violated policy when he deleted parts of officer body camera video. The audit says the employee deleted profanity from the video, which was part of a misconduct investigation. When an MNPD officer...
Phones, credit cards stolen by woman still at large
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are looking for a woman who targeted male victims and stole their credit card information from either their phones or wallets.
Warrants issued for woman who targets, steals from men in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Warrants including a felony charge have been issued for a woman who is targeting man in downtown Nashville. Metro Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Teresa Lynn King, has warrants charging her for felony theft, identity theft and fraudulent use of credit card for several incidents.
Rutherford County children at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe
UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) The TBI reports Bayleigh and Jaxon Black have been found safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Bayleigh and Jaxon Black on behalf of the Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Bayleigh is six years old and has back hair and blue eyes....
Director of Metro Schools responds to School Security Officer concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville school security officers tell FOX17 News they don’t feel safe. This comes as Metro Schools, along with Metro Police, announced a new safety plan which includes officers highly visible at all elementary schools and officers working overtime. “Talk about why you feel...
