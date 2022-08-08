ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

House burns in Central Lubbock, LFR investigates cause

By Andrea Payne
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Jdtk_0h9bZz7f00

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of 45th Street.

According to LFR, the 911 call was made at 10:25 p.m. by a neighbor. Flames spread from a single-story home to the fence and nearby trees.

“The residences were vacant and firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly,” LFR said. “There were no injuries. The City of Lubbock Codes Department was requested to respond due to the roof collapsing and structure instability of the fire.”

The details of what started the fire are not yet known, according to LFR.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on Tuesday night. The call came in just after 9 p.m. Police say the two people were taken to UMC and treated for their injuries. Police and fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident

MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
MIDLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood

Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

82nd Street reopened after cut gas line is repaired

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of 82nd Street between Toledo and Vicksburg was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a cut gas line. Lubbock Fire officials also say three occupied homes were evacuated. Residents were not home in the other houses affected by the gas leak. A natural gas line...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#House#Lfr#Lubbock Codes Department#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man attacked with box knife, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock officer assaulted during call, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and evading arrest on Sunday, according to reports Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 3300 block of East Cornell Street. Police found Jason Tijerina,19, sitting on the couch with a bloody nose and “red marks on his face and neck.”
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kesjon Malik Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday, one of three suspects in a shooting that occurred in central Lubbock on Monday afternoon and left one person injured. At around 1 p.m. on Monday, Lubbock police received a report of shots fired at 3202 Salisbury...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FMX 94.5

The Heart Of Lubbock Is Being Ripped Apart By Road Crews

There is some really poor planning and communication going on here. Over my Covid-cation I spent tons of times traveling up and down east 19th street. You may not be aware but ALL of the orange barrels and roadblocks are over there. I'm talking a sea of orange. You are constantly by directed to one lane traffic and crossing over is nearly impossible (I really feel sorry for the businesses over there. What is happening is that Tx-Dot is making improvements to 19th street before it's officially turned over to the City Of Lubbock (why it's being turned over, I don't quite understand).
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police say Soccoro Crouch has been found safe. Lubbock Police are searching for a 42-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since May 13, 2022. Investigators have reason to be concerned for her safety. The woman, Soccoro Crouch is described as a white...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man accused of shaking, injuring daughter found guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found 25-year-old Arthur Torrez guilty of seriously injuring his daughter in February 2017 by shaking her. According to prosecutors, the child required immediate surgery and has a permanent disfigurement. Prosecutors also said Torrez intentionally, knowingly or recklessly injured his daughter. They said his intention to was to make […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One injured after shooting Monday afternoon, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue. One person suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The call was initiated just before 1:00 p.m., LPD said. Three suspects were located and arrested, according to LPD. Police had no further information as of […]
102.5 KISS FM

This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon

Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
fox34.com

3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Another Random Shooting in Lubbock? Help Police Find the Culprit

On the morning of Sunday, August 7th, yet another Lubbock man was the victim of a seemingly random shooting. Police responded to a call of shots fired near East 42nd Street and Avenue A a bit after 2:30 a.m. There they found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Plainview PD investigates assault with a handgun

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night. Read the full release by PPD below: On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27. Officers […]
PLAINVIEW, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy