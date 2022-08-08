House burns in Central Lubbock, LFR investigates cause

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of 45th Street.

According to LFR, the 911 call was made at 10:25 p.m. by a neighbor. Flames spread from a single-story home to the fence and nearby trees.

“The residences were vacant and firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly,” LFR said. “There were no injuries. The City of Lubbock Codes Department was requested to respond due to the roof collapsing and structure instability of the fire.”

The details of what started the fire are not yet known, according to LFR.

