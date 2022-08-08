Read full article on original website
Marilyn G. France – Service 08/12/22 at 12 p.m.
Marilyn France of Dardenne Prairie, formerly of Farmington, died Tuesday at the age of 81. The funeral service will be Friday at noon at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Marilyn France is Friday from 10...
Aiyana Dawn Truly – Service 8/15/22
Baby Aiyana Dawn Truly of Farmington was born and died Friday, August 5th. A memorial service will be held Monday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
Vernice LaDean Wade – Service 8/13/22
Vernice LaDean Wade of Farmington died Friday at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 10 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Vernice Wade will be Friday evening from 5 until 8 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Angela “Angie” Marie Heaps – Service 8/11/22
Angela “Angie” Marie Heaps of Farmington died Friday at the age of 33. A celebration of life will be Friday morning at 11 at Open Heart Assembly Church of God in Farmington. Visitation for Angie Heaps will be Thursday evening from 5 until 8 at Cozean Memorial Chapel...
Fred J. Stoffregen – Service 8/11/22 At 11 A.M.
Fred J. Stoffregen of Fredericktown died Friday at the age of 60. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Interment is at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson. Visitation for Fred Stoffregen is Wednesday afternoon after 3 o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral...
Mark Edward Bennett Senior – Service 8/10/22 2 p.m.
Mark Edward Bennett Senior of Irondale died last Friday at the age of 60. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington with burial in the Adams Hillcrest Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Wednesday starting at 1 o’clock...
Carol Archibald – Celebration of Life in the Fall
Carol Archibald of Perryville died Monday at the age of 68. A celebration of life will be held in the fall at Babcock State Park in West Virginia where her ashes will be spread with her late husband George at the same time.
David Lockwood – Private Graveside Service
David Lockwood of Farmington died, Thursday, August 4th at the age of 69. He was an aviation structural mechanic for the U.S. Navy and will have a private graveside service will full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
James Kelly Lee Pinson – Service 8/10/22 At 7 P.M.
James Kelly Lee Pinson dies Friday at the age of 58. The funeral service is Wednesday evening at 7 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for James Pinson is Wednesday afternoon from 4 until 7 at the funeral home in Potosi.
Harry L. “Sonny” Jennings – Service 8/11/22 At 2 P.M.
Harry L. “Sonny” Jennings of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 87. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Harry “Sonny” Jennings is Wednesday afternoon from 4 until 8 and Thursday afternoon...
Margaret Mary “Marge” Peery — Funeral Mass 8/11/22 10 A.M.
Margaret Mary “Marge” Peery of Festus passed away Saturday (8/6), she was 87 years old. The funeral mass will be Thursday (8/11) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation for Marge Peery will be Wednesday (8/10) evening from...
Opal Emma Mahnken – Service 8/11/22 At 4 P.M.
Opal Emma Mahnken of Farrar died Sunday at the age of 93. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 4 at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar. Burial will be at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for Opal Mahnken is Thursday afternoon at 2 at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar.
Well Respected Farmington Man Dies
(Farmington) A man well known in the Farmington community passed away over the weekend. Mark Toti looks back at the life of Sonny Jennings. Visitation for Sonny Jennings is Wednesday afternoon starting at 4 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington and again thursday starting at noon at the First Baptist Church in Farmington.
Eureka woman hurt in crash near Potosi
A Eureka woman was injured Monday night, Aug. 8, in a one-car accident at Hwy. 185 and Pleasant Hill Road near Potosi in Washington County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:40 p.m., Brittany L. Francis, 21, of Eureka was driving a northbound 2003 Ford Taurus and ran off...
Two Injured in Tuesday Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead; ISP investigating
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a southern Illinois mayor found his wife dead in their home. According to Illinois State Police, John Henry, of Carbondale, returned home Tuesday evening, August 9 and reported finding his wife, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, dead in their home. According to the...
Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents
A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
