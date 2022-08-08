Read full article on original website
Spotify's online music studio now offers live collaboration
Spotify's Soundtrap is now more useful for artists who want to make music with distant friends. The online digital audio workstation (DAW) now has an opt-in beta for a live collaboration feature that lets multiple people make and see changes to a tune in real time. If you want to add a sick beat, you don't have to tap a sync button to ensure everyone hears it.
Duet Display's second screen app is now available for Meta Portal devices
Meta is making its Portal smart displays more useful to remote workers. , you can use the and second-generation Portal Plus as a second screen for your Mac or Windows PC. The new functionality comes courtesy of , the app that inspired Apple’s in macOS Catalina. Normally, you would need to either buy a copy of the software or subscribe to use Duet Display, but CEO Rahul Dewan told Engadget the company is making both wired and local wireless second display functionality free for Portal users.
Save over 50 percent on these Ninja Dragon camera drones
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If you’re looking for a new outdoor hobby, you might want to consider flying quadcopters. But if you’re going to start a new activity, your first purchase should be an affordable one. , so you can try your hand at drone operation at a low cost.
Anker charging gadgets are up to 40 percent off for Prime members
Now's a good time to pick up a new charger for your phone, tablet and other devices while a number of Anker's charging accessories are down to record-low prices for Amazon Prime members. Standouts among the discounts are Anker's 521 magnetic battery pack for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, which is 40 percent off and on sale for $30, and Anker's 511 2-in-1 power bank, which is 30 percent off and down to $35.
Yamaha’s flagship noise-canceling wireless earbuds arrive in the US for $280
After launching earlier this summer, Yamaha’s flagship TW-E7B true wireless earbuds are now available in the US. You can buy them starting today for $279.95. The TW-E7B have a few things going for them. They’re the first true wireless earbuds from Yamaha to include the company’s proprietary active noise cancelation algorithm. Yamaha claims its take on ANC doesn’t “color” audio the way some implementations do. The earbuds also feature an internal microphone that monitors how the shape of your ear affects audio output and adjusts accordingly.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: A design that works
Samsung’s first foldable phone might have been the Galaxy Z Fold, but most of us want the Galaxy Z Flip. The company said as much itself, announcing that 70 percent of its foldable customers picked the clamshell option. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold series, the Z Flip phones are not as thick, not as big and not as expensive. While Google’s Android team is still getting to grips with the bigger-screened foldables, when it comes to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung took the smartphone interface as we know it, and, well, folded it.
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and everything else announced at Unpacked 2022
Samsung's Unpacked event today was chock full of new product announcements, and fans of the companies foldables have a lot to check out. The company showed off the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, its new flagship folding smartphone that starts at a whopping $1,799, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the successor to last year's Z Flip 3. Samsung's wearable lineup has a couple new members as well — the Galaxy Watch 5 is the company's newest smartwatch, and it's complemented by the rugged, outdoor-ready Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. And to round things out, Samsung introduces a new pair of wireless earbuds in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Here's how you can pre-order the Samsun Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as everything else announced at Unpacked 2022.
Lumina is working on a smart standing desk that has a built-in display
Is there much more space for innovation in desks, I hear you ask? After all, now that we’ve made them go up and down, there are no new worlds worth conquering. Not so, says Lumina, makers of its eponymous AI webcam that’s been described as the equal of a DSLR in some corners. Now, the company is turning its attention to building a smart desk with a programmable, 24-inch OLED screen nestled in its top, designed to offer you a place to put passive data in easy view.
Google's learn-to-read app for kids is now available on the web
You no longer have to reach for your Android phone to try Google's learn-to-read tool. Google has launched a beta web version of Read Along that offers a similar experience on your computer. As before, the virtual helper Diya encourages your kids to read aloud and offers correctional feedback. Children can read at different skill levels and receive digital prizes for completing goals.
Watch Samsung Unpacked 2022 with us at 8:30AM ET
It's just about time for Samsung's big summer event, Unpacked 2022, where we're expecting the company to show off a bunch of devices. In particular, we'll likely see new foldables and smartwatches. The company has strongly hinted that the next Galaxy Z Fold is on the way. We'll probably see...
Google Stadia’s Party Stream is exactly what it sounds like
Google Stadia is and kicking — and has made some updates that will make it easier to livestream games. XDA Developers that Stadia will unveil a new Party Stream feature that enables players to privately broadcast their gameplay to up to nine other users, who can opt to either play or watch. Users can take advantage of Stadia’s party chat features during these streams, including emoji and voice reactions. A Google spokesperson confirmed the news to Engadget in an email.
Google's Search AI now looks for general consensus to highlight more trustworthy results
You know that highlighted piece of text at the very top of a Google search results page when you look up a piece of information? That's called a "featured snippet," and it's meant to provide you with a quick answer to your query. Now, Google is making sure that the information it highlights is reliable and accurate by using its latest AI model, the Multitask Unified Model, so that Search can now look for consensus when deciding on a snippet to feature.
Another ‘amazing’ foldable may get announced a day after the Z Fold 4
While fans of foldable tech have been looking forward to the official releases of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 on August 10, it looks like the launch of the hotly anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could arrive the following day. We haven’t heard anything official from Xiaomi yet, but credible tech leaker Ice Universe says that something will be coming regarding the Mix Fold 2 on August 11.
How this founder is SaaS-ifying air-quality tracking
We all have a right to clean air, but chances are you aren’t getting accurate air quality data — Davida and the Aclima team are looking to change that. In this episode, she talks with Jordan and Darrell about the struggles she faced trying to start a climate company right after the clean tech bubble burst, how she’s stayed laser-focused on her mission, and how working with state governments is paramount for her company and measuring air-quality at scale.
Nintendo will dedicate a 30-minute Direct stream to 'Splatoon 3'
Splatoon 3 will arrive and Nintendo is setting the table with a dedicated Direct showcase. The stream will get underway at 9AM ET on August 10th and will contain around 30 minutes of updates. It's likely to be a deep dive into one of Nintendo's tentpole Switch releases for this year. You'll be able to watch the presentation on .
Google and Sonos are now fighting over voice assistant patents
Google has sued Sonos, alleging that its new voice assistant violates seven patents related to its own Google Assistant technology, CNET has reported. It's the latest salvo in a long-running smart speaker battle between the companies, with each suing and countersuing the other following a period when they worked together.
Online and Expo Only passes to TechCrunch Disrupt available now
We’ve added two new pass levels — Expo Only and Online Only — and you can buy them now. Here’s what each pass includes. The Expo Only pass: We have a very limited supply of these passes, which cost $99 through September 16 — if they last that long. You’ll have access to the exhibition floor, where you’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200, sponsors, and breakout sessions.
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 series offers evolution, not revolution
We’ve known since early July that Samsung was preparing a gentle upgrade to its Galaxy Watch series this time around. After all, the Watch 4s were the first to get the new-and-improved WearOS after Google and Samsung decided to collaborate on its development. Consequently, the words of the day are evolution and refinement on the Watch 5, rather than anything too gee-whizz, with better sensors used to drive better data, and therefore give you a clearer picture of your overall health.
1Password's big app redesign brings desktop features to mobile
1Password's big app redesign brings desktop features to mobile

It took several months, but you now have access to 1Password's major updates on your phone. The company has released 1Password 8 for Android and iOS, and many of the desktop version's features have carried over to mobile. For starters, there's a new home screen that provides quicker, customized access to frequently-used passwords. There's also a new navigation bar to help you find info across every account you use.
