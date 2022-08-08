ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Women of the Wall’s Rappeport to speak on ‘sacred feminism’

Yochi Rappeport, executive director of Women of the Wall, will speak about the group of Jewish women from Israel and around the world who strive to achieve equal rights in prayer and religious practice, as well as her own journey on Aug. 21 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. Born...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Parent-teacher collaboration vital to student success

Parent involvement in education and activities can be vital to a child’s success. When parents are on the same page as teachers, coaches and club leaders, they can better understand what their children are doing in school and after school, as well as implement lessons into their home lives.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish leaders sign onto Ohio ‘heartbeat law’ challenge

Jewish leaders throughout Ohio have filed an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to Senate Bill 23, Ohio’s so-called Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief, filed July 25 with Ohio Supreme Court by Stephanie Chmiel of Thompson Hine LLP of Columbus, challenges Senate Bill 23 on the grounds that it violates Ohioans’ right to freedom of religion. The group of Jewish and other religious leaders signing onto the brief included more than two dozen Ohio rabbis, three cantors, one temple, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, the Ohio Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism as well as two Christian organizations and several ministers.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Zukerman named president of CMBA Foundation

Larry Zukerman, managing partner of Zukerman, Lear & Murray, Co., LPA in Cleveland, was recently named the 2022-23 president of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association Foundation. Sworn into the role on June 16, he replaces Lee Ann O’Brien, who served from 2021 to 2022, and was the first business affiliate...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year

It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Katz appointed Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland president

Deborah A. Katz of was appointed as president of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland. Katz has served as the first vice-president of programming and organized the first Katz family reunion in 114 years in partnership with the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies conference in 2019. Katz studied at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic collaborates with an HBCU to increase diversity in medical field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college and university, to increase the number of underrepresented groups in the medical field. Students will work on several projects including an investigation of the root causes of gender, racial, and ethnic underrepresentation...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Willoughby Hills Celebrates Rock N Roll Day

Willoughby Hills is presenting its first Rock N Roll Day event this year, taking place at its Community Center (35400 Chardon Road). Of course, there’s live music. Sumrada will be playing from 1-3pm with Ricky and the Rockets taking the stage @ 7-9pm. Rock N Roll Trivia will happen @ 130-3pm, and from 4-5:30pm, author Dave Schwensen will do a presentation “The Beatles in Cleveland” with rare footage.
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Heller, Rita

Rita A. Heller (nee Albert), 98, a lifelong resident of Cleveland, passed away Aug. 3, 2022. Born July 29, 1924, to Peter and Anna Albert, Rita graduated from Shaker Heights High School (class of 1943). There was always a special kind of energy that filled the room when Rita walked in. Rita was the embodiment of light, love, sensitivity, determination and grace. A natural beauty who embraced all those who were fortunate to know her.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra’s insurance refuses to pay for needed procedures after employee’s gender-affirmation surgery, lawsuit says

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland Orchestra’s health insurance refused to pay for necessary surgeries for an employee who suffered complications from her gender-affirmation surgery, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Rem Wransky filed the allegations in federal court in Cleveland against the orchestra and the third-party administrator of its...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Forbes: KSU ranks among nation’s top employers for diversity

Kent State University was named on Forbes’ recently released list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2022. According to a release from the university, Kent State came in 21st out of 40. It is the only Ohio public or private college or university on the list. “We are...
KENT, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Judge Williams Byers abruptly resigns to become TV judge

Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned abruptly from her post as administrative and presiding judge in South Euclid Municipal Court, has a new career ahead of her as a television judge. An A&E Networks representative confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9 that Williams Byers will be in a...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Newman, Barbara

Barbara Folph Newman, born June 3, 1939, in Cleveland. Daughter of Jane and Ellis Folph; dear sister of Richard (Stephanie) Folph; wife of almost 30 years to Neil; beloved mother of Cindy (Mark) McCarty, Andrew (Veronica) and Lori Lucente; and devoted grandmother of Lindsay, Michael, Joey and Jordan. Barbara graduated...
CLEVELAND, OH

