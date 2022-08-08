Thomas Jefferson dreamed of producing great American wine in Monticello. Unfortunately, due to environmental issues and political upheaval, Jefferson's vision for Monticello was never realized during his lifetime. Today, his dream is a reality thanks to the formation of the Monticello Wine Trail: a network of more than 40 wineries that are part of Virginia's American Viticultural Area. Several of these wineries, which sit within a 25-mile radius of Charlottesville, also offer luxury accommodations and excellent restaurants on-site.

