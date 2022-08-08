Charles Ellison, Jr. of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at the age of 85 at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids, Iowa. Charles was born to Charles, Sr. and Mary Ellison on October 3, 1936, the oldest of ten siblings; Barbara, Richard, Mary Lou, Michael (deceased), Pat, Kathy, Cheryl, Janice, and Steve. After attending Donnellson and Keokuk area schools, Charles entered the workforce doing a variety of jobs. He was a welder, farmer, factory worker, and finally, farm implement dealership owner. Over the years, Charles enjoyed woodworking, creating many original pieces for his kids and grandkids, mushroom hunting, elk-hunting (never finding….just hunting) as well as hunting deer, squirrel, and other furred creatures. More recently, health issues kept him at home reading a book a day, with his faithful companion Canon on his lap.

DONNELLSON, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO