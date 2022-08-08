Read full article on original website
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Charles Ellison, Jr., 85, Donnellson
Charles Ellison, Jr. of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at the age of 85 at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids, Iowa. Charles was born to Charles, Sr. and Mary Ellison on October 3, 1936, the oldest of ten siblings; Barbara, Richard, Mary Lou, Michael (deceased), Pat, Kathy, Cheryl, Janice, and Steve. After attending Donnellson and Keokuk area schools, Charles entered the workforce doing a variety of jobs. He was a welder, farmer, factory worker, and finally, farm implement dealership owner. Over the years, Charles enjoyed woodworking, creating many original pieces for his kids and grandkids, mushroom hunting, elk-hunting (never finding….just hunting) as well as hunting deer, squirrel, and other furred creatures. More recently, health issues kept him at home reading a book a day, with his faithful companion Canon on his lap.
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Gina Louise Blindt, 61, Fort Madison
Gina Louise Blindt, 61, Fort Madison, Iowa died at 5:30 pm Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House, West Burlington, Iowa. She was born March 25, 1961, a daughter of Arthur and Ellen (Carroll) Pilon. On June 30, 1984, she married Anthony Joseph Blindt. For years,...
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Betty L. Muerhoff, 97, Fort Madison
Betty L. Muerhoff, 97, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:58 PM at The Kensington. She was born on October 19, 1924 in Keokuk to Charles Sr. and Ida McDonald Baldock. On October 3, 1946 Betty married Vincent F. Muerhoff in Keokuk, who passed away on April 1, 1971. Betty was a member of Sacred Heart Church where she was very active, the Altar & Rosary Society and VFW Auxiliary. Betty was a US Navy Veteran during WWII where she served in the WAVES. She enjoyed camping, sewing, and cooking, especially mincemeat for God’s Portion Day.
Banks and Beals Funeral Home obituary - Mary L. Fernetti, 90, Niota
Mary Lou Fernetti, 90, of Niota, Illinois, passed away at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at The Kensington in Fort Madison Iowa, surrounded by her family. Mary Lou was born on January 24, 1932 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Glenn and Wilda (Hummel) Siegrist. Early in life she married Bruce Currless. They later divorced. On August 25, 1956 she married Buonavetia Doray “Jocko” Fernetti in Nauvoo. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2012.
For the Record – Wednesday, August 10, 2022
08/09/22 – 6:55 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Hayley Rayes-Barrera, 37, of Fort Madison, in the 800 block of 17th Street, on a Henry County warrant for driving under suspension. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 08/09/22 – 9:02 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to...
Miller-Meeks stops in FM on 20-county tour
FORT MADISON - With less than three months left before the general election, Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks made a stop in Fort Madison Wednesday morning for a meet-and-greet at Fort Colony Diner. Miller-Meeks said she thinks this year's election for the newly created 1st Congressional District will be a reflection...
Charitable fund set for new Lee County Health Department
LEE COUNTY - The North Lee Community Foundation is stepping in to help make the new Lee County Health Department a reality. At Monday's regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors Roger Ricketts, Executive Director of the foundation, said the group will be setting up a fund under its umbrella to help raise funds to build the new $5 million facility.
