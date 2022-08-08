Read full article on original website
Albany man rejects plea in officer-involved shooting
Defendant Jordan Young rejected a plea offer in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The prosecution offered the defense a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in state prison.
Alleged bail jumper’s girlfriend arrested
State police said they arrested the girlfriend of Andrew Gibson for allegedly helping him to hide from authorities.
mynbc5.com
Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide
WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
manchesterinklink.com
ICE takes custody of man found not guilty in crash deaths of 7 motorcyclists
LANCASTER, NH – Truck driver Volodomyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted Tuesday of all charges related to the deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago, but he likely won’t see freedom any time soon. Zhukovskyy, 26, a Ukraine citizen who lived in West Springfield, Mass., spent three years in jail...
WNYT
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady
At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
iheart.com
Mother, Daughter Named as Victims of Fatal Columbia Turnpike Crash
An East Greenbush mother and her daughter are struck and killed while crossing Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to East Greenbush Police. The pedestrians, 88 year old Rita Buhl, and 50 year old Roberta Kenney, were hit by a car at about 9:30 p.m. Roberta was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rita was taken to Albany Med where she also died. The driver is cooperating fully with investigators, and police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident. No criminal charges had been filed against the driver, who was uninjured in the crash.
iheart.com
DA: Officer Defended Himself In Fatal Shooting
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has determined that a police officer fatally shooting a suspect in Pittsfield was an act of self defense when all other options were exhausted. Miguel Estrella was killed in March after he charged at officer Nicholas Sondrini with a knife, forcing Sondrini to shoot him.
Agawam police investigation at Cooper Street home
A police investigation was underway on Cooper Street Wednesday in Agawam, not far from the High School.
WRGB
Arrest made in shooting death of Troy anti-gun activist
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say they have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a known anti-gun activist back in March. Police say back on March 26, Maurice Miller was fatally shot in the chest around 11:30 pm in the back patio of The Bradley, a bar on 4th St.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, acquitted on all charges in deadly NH crash, is reportedly detained by immigration officials
After being acquitted Tuesday on all charges in a gruesome 2019 crash in New Hampshire that left seven motorcyclists dead, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield was in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a statement by ICE. “Zhukovskyy has an extensive criminal history including three prior convictions...
Suspect identified with breaking into cars in Springfield
A Springfield man is charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle after a police investigation.
Springfield man arrested for allegedly shooting people with BB gun
A Springfield man was arrested for allegedly shooting multiple people with a BB gun Sunday night.
westernmassnews.com
Man arrested, stolen gun recovered following reported assault in Springfield
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident. The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are. Updated: 1...
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigating State Street shots fired
Springfield Police are investigating a shots fired incident on State Street Tuesday night.
Suspects Sought In Drive-Thru Shooting at Springfield McDonalds
Two suspects are being sought by police in Springfield in a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru window late last month. The bad news is that an employee at the restaurant was shot multiple times. The good news... the weapon was a BB Gun. I'm certainly not however making lite of someone being shot, as a BB Gun can definitely cause injury.
WNYT
Suspect arraigned in Bennington homicide
The man accused in last week’s homicide in Bennington, Vermont was arraigned Tuesday. Raul Cardona is charged with second-degree murder. Cardona turned himself in to police on Monday. He was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on Tuesday. His family came from Springfield, Massachusetts to support him. Court...
VTDigger
Bennington shooting suspect in custody; third kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty
A Massachusetts man who police were searching for after a fatal shooting in Bennington last week is in custody, according to police. Bennington police announced Monday evening that Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, had turned himself in at the Bennington Police Department. He faces a charge of second-degree murder...
westernmassnews.com
Local defense attorney breaks down Zhukovskyy verdict
Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call...
Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting
A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
