Pittsfield, MA

Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide

WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
Mother, Daughter Named as Victims of Fatal Columbia Turnpike Crash

An East Greenbush mother and her daughter are struck and killed while crossing Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to East Greenbush Police. The pedestrians, 88 year old Rita Buhl, and 50 year old Roberta Kenney, were hit by a car at about 9:30 p.m. Roberta was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rita was taken to Albany Med where she also died. The driver is cooperating fully with investigators, and police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident. No criminal charges had been filed against the driver, who was uninjured in the crash.
DA: Officer Defended Himself In Fatal Shooting

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has determined that a police officer fatally shooting a suspect in Pittsfield was an act of self defense when all other options were exhausted. Miguel Estrella was killed in March after he charged at officer Nicholas Sondrini with a knife, forcing Sondrini to shoot him.
Arrest made in shooting death of Troy anti-gun activist

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say they have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a known anti-gun activist back in March. Police say back on March 26, Maurice Miller was fatally shot in the chest around 11:30 pm in the back patio of The Bradley, a bar on 4th St.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, acquitted on all charges in deadly NH crash, is reportedly detained by immigration officials

After being acquitted Tuesday on all charges in a gruesome 2019 crash in New Hampshire that left seven motorcyclists dead, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield was in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a statement by ICE. “Zhukovskyy has an extensive criminal history including three prior convictions...
Suspects Sought In Drive-Thru Shooting at Springfield McDonalds

Two suspects are being sought by police in Springfield in a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru window late last month. The bad news is that an employee at the restaurant was shot multiple times. The good news... the weapon was a BB Gun. I'm certainly not however making lite of someone being shot, as a BB Gun can definitely cause injury.
Suspect arraigned in Bennington homicide

The man accused in last week’s homicide in Bennington, Vermont was arraigned Tuesday. Raul Cardona is charged with second-degree murder. Cardona turned himself in to police on Monday. He was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on Tuesday. His family came from Springfield, Massachusetts to support him. Court...
Local defense attorney breaks down Zhukovskyy verdict

Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call...
