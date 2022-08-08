An East Greenbush mother and her daughter are struck and killed while crossing Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to East Greenbush Police. The pedestrians, 88 year old Rita Buhl, and 50 year old Roberta Kenney, were hit by a car at about 9:30 p.m. Roberta was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rita was taken to Albany Med where she also died. The driver is cooperating fully with investigators, and police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident. No criminal charges had been filed against the driver, who was uninjured in the crash.

EAST GREENBUSH, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO