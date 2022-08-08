Read full article on original website
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Changes to school lunch funding mean many parents will once again have to pay
CLEVELAND — Many Northeast Ohio students head back to school next week, and with the new year comes an old breakfast and lunch protocol: Charging the families that can afford to pay. For the past 2 years, the USDA offered free breakfast and lunch to all students through the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Unhoused behavioral care forum Aug. 12
The City Club of Cleveland’s luncheon forum, Caring for the Unhoused: Filling Gaps in the Continuum of Care, is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at 850 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. It will discuss the opportunities and gaps that exist in the continuum of behavioral health care amongst the regions’ unhoused.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Public Schools District needs bus drivers, bus assistants and van drivers as academic year begins
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools district, like school systems across the nation, has struggled over the years with bus-driver shortages, but the current situation has been fueled by the pandemic and increasing regulations. “It’s bad,” said William Andexler, the Akron Public Schools district’s transportation coordinator....
sunny95.com
Report raises concerns about Ohio’s kids
COLUMBUS – Children’s advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the well-being of kids in Ohio. The 2022 Kids Count Data Book released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Ohio 31st out of the 50 states and highlights some troubling trends in how kids in the state are faring in their lives, including a 45% increase in chronic school absenteeism between 2019 and 2021.
Akron provides $10,000 grants to businesses impacted by pandemic
The City of Akron is providing financial help to small businesses impacted by the pandemic through one-time $10,000 grants.
Cleveland Jewish News
Brandon follows in father’s footsteps as Campaign for Jewish Needs chair
Beth Wain Brandon brings a personal and family history of involvement with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and fundraising efforts as the chair of the Campaign for Jewish Needs in 2023 and 2024. Serving in the same role her father, Norman Wain, held about 30 years ago, she said she...
Cleveland Jewish News
Forbes: KSU ranks among nation’s top employers for diversity
Kent State University was named on Forbes’ recently released list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2022. According to a release from the university, Kent State came in 21st out of 40. It is the only Ohio public or private college or university on the list. “We are...
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
Cleveland Jewish News
Zukerman named president of CMBA Foundation
Larry Zukerman, managing partner of Zukerman, Lear & Murray, Co., LPA in Cleveland, was recently named the 2022-23 president of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association Foundation. Sworn into the role on June 16, he replaces Lee Ann O’Brien, who served from 2021 to 2022, and was the first business affiliate...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kersten to lead CSU’s College of Arts and Sciences
Cleveland State University recently selected Andrew Kersten as the inaugural dean of the newly forming College of Arts and Sciences. He joined the university on July 1. Kersten is a U.S. historian and has served as dean of University of Missouri-St. Louis’ College of Arts and Sciences since 2018. He obtained his Ph.D. and M.A. in U.S. history from the University of Cincinnati and received his bachelor’s degree in history from University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kyla Singer
Kyla Singer will become a bat mitzvah Aug. 13, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Kyla is the daughter of Annie and Ari Singer of Solon and the sister of Easton. She is the granddaughter of Merle and Allan Rogoff of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and Vivian and David Singer of Chester Township. Kyla attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys playing softball, soccer and volleyball. Kyla is also a madricha at Fairmount Temple Religious School. For her mitzvah project, Kyla is assisting at the Cleveland Food Bank with her savta.
Cleveland Jewish News
Katz appointed Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland president
Deborah A. Katz of was appointed as president of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland. Katz has served as the first vice-president of programming and organized the first Katz family reunion in 114 years in partnership with the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies conference in 2019. Katz studied at...
Kent State, University of Akron offer up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness for students who left school but want to finish through Ohio College Comeback Compact
AKRON, Ohio – Kent State University and the University of Akron are among eight public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio to participate in the Ohio College Comeback Compact, a program that helps students who left one of the schools without earning a degree continue their education by reducing or eliminating their debt, KSU announced Monday.
newsnet5
Monkeypox cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio but are there enough vaccines?
CLEVELAND — The Center for Disease Control’s newest numbers show monkeypox cases rising throughout the United States and Ohio is no different. Right now, there are 68 cases of monkeypox in the state, and 18 of those positive cases are in Cleveland. “Our case activity is low, but...
daltonkidronnews.com
Brothers open training fitness facility in Dalton
Brothers Matt and Shawn Everhart offers various programs customized to each individual clients’ goals at their training facility at 1732 Deerfield N, Dalton. DALTON Whether one wants to lose weight, get in shape, train for a particular sport or activity, or improve overall health, two brothers who opened a training facility in Dalton want to help everyone realize their goals.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish leaders sign onto Ohio ‘heartbeat law’ challenge
Jewish leaders throughout Ohio have filed an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to Senate Bill 23, Ohio’s so-called Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief, filed July 25 with Ohio Supreme Court by Stephanie Chmiel of Thompson Hine LLP of Columbus, challenges Senate Bill 23 on the grounds that it violates Ohioans’ right to freedom of religion. The group of Jewish and other religious leaders signing onto the brief included more than two dozen Ohio rabbis, three cantors, one temple, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, the Ohio Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism as well as two Christian organizations and several ministers.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hennes named Lawdragon Global 100 Leader
Bruce Hennes, CEO of Hennes Communications in Cleveland, was named to the 2022 Lawdragon Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy and Consulting. This is the fourth consecutive year Hennes has been named to this list, according to a news release. Hennes was also named to the 2022 Lawdragon Hall of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Women of the Wall’s Rappeport to speak on ‘sacred feminism’
Yochi Rappeport, executive director of Women of the Wall, will speak about the group of Jewish women from Israel and around the world who strive to achieve equal rights in prayer and religious practice, as well as her own journey on Aug. 21 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. Born...
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hadassah Midwest appoints Brovenick as Managing Director
Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, has appointed Stephanie Brovenick as managing director of Hadassah Midwest – the geographical area encompassing the Cleveland chapter, and many others. Brovenick’s promotion was effective immediately. Prior to taking on this new role, Brovenick was the senior manager of grassroots...
