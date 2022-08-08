Read full article on original website
Distillery moving to Manassas, investing more than $8M in expansion
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said a distillery based in Bristow will make a short move to Manassas to set up its new base of operation and expand its business. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits said it planned to put a distillery and tasting room on the campus of Farm Brew […]
Falls Church News-Press
Steve Sisler Retires as CEO of Family-Owned Sislers Stone
You’d be hard pressed to find a business owner who is more hard working, admired, team-oriented, innovative, loyal and beloved than Steve Sisler of Sislers Stone. Steve retired in mid-July as CEO from his family-owned and, until his departure, family-operated business. Sislers Stone was founded by Steve’s grandfather, WD...
WTOP
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
Manassas Launches New Tourism Website
The City of Manassas has launched its new Tourism website. Using the existing VisitManassas.org URL, the completely redesigned website shines a spotlight on the ever-growing experiential opportunities in this vibrant community. Whether it’s dining, shopping, history, architecture, or special events—this website is the guide. Nearly 500,000 people visit...
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
su.edu
Shenandoah Nursing News: Summer 2022
Under the supervision of the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program Director Sharon Simon, DNP, and FNP Assistant Professor Martha Vesterlund, DNP, 10 FNP students volunteered at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) free pop-up clinic in Luray, Virginia on July 9. By the end of the day, volunteers had worked together to see 145 patients and provide more than $77,000 worth of services. (The Shenandoah group is pictured above.)
alxnow.com
Poll: Would you ever serve on an Alexandria commission or board?
Several vacancies have popped up across a dozen of Alexandria’ various boards and commissions — bodies that ultimately help to shape the future of the city. Some of those boards have more sway than others, like the Board of Architectural Review or the Waterfront Commission. Applications for those...
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
whatsupwoodbridge.com
Best in Show award won by What’s Up Prince William
What’s Up Prince William (WUPW.news) has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association (VPA) for the second time this year. It recently received a Best In Show award from the organization for a multimedia report on the ACTS Thrift Store. The video and article won first place this past spring.
Hiring Now for Teaching Professionals on Temporary Assignment (TPOTA)
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) To assist in meeting the demand for instructional staff, PWCS is launching the Teaching Professional on Temporary Assignment (TPOTA) initiative for the 2022-2023 school year. Candidates filling these exempt positions will earn $40,950 annually and will work in accordance with the 195-day instructional personnel calendar. Eligible candidates must have earned a bachelor’s degree, have the equivalent of a year’s experience working with students, have a favorable reference and/or evaluation from a recent supervisor, and meet all other requirements for employment with PWCS.
JOBS・
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
royalexaminer.com
Rebecca Segal named CEO of Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health announced today that Rebecca Segal, FACHE, has been named its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 6. She joins Fauquier from Rutherford Regional Health System (RRHS), a Duke LifePoint facility in Rutherfordton, NC, where she has served as CEO since 2017. Segal replaces Tony Young, who has been serving as interim CEO at Fauquier for the past several months.
Nineteen Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in May 2022
Provided by Prince William County Department of Development Services. Prince William County Department of Development Services announced its Small Business Project Management Program (SBPM) supported nineteen small business owners, who successfully ‘Opened for Business’ in May 2022. “While we saw a tapering-off of small business projects in May,...
whatsupwoodbridge.com
IWALK for ACTS 5k to be held in Woodbridge
A 5K walk/run event is returning to Woodbridge. Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) is hosting its IWALK for ACTS on October 8. The race and a family festival that will be held afterward are taking place at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place. Registration costs $15...
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Prince William County Public Schools is busy preparing for the return of our students on Aug. 22. Last week, PWCS hosted our annual Excellence and Equity in Education Leadership Conference (EEE), bringing together school and division leaders from across the county to engage in learning and our focus for the year ahead. In addition to the extremely talented Gainesville High School band, Bull Run Middle School Chorus, and Woodbridge Senior High School Dance Company, our Fitzgerald Elementary School B.E.A.M. Steppers (watch video) blew away our attendees with their phenomenal performance.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teacher resident program helping school system overcome staffing shortage
When a friend she exercises with informed her of an open teaching position at Fairview Elementary, Catherine Coulter’s long-term goal became a reality. Coulter, a graduate Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, said she dreamed of eventually working in the county that gave her opportunities to be in band, chorus and the business organization DECA. So, when her friend offered to connect Coulter with Samantha Goldstein, principal of the Burke elementary school, she didn’t hesitate.
sungazette.news
Supervisors buy in, literally and figuratively, to affordable-housing project
Fairfax County’s run of affordable-housing projects continued Aug. 2 when the Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 to authorize $33.3 million to fund development of a 453-unit project in west McLean. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) will lend the builder, SCG Development Partners LLC, $12,606,290 from the...
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
getawaymavens.com
20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia
At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
