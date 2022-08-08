Read full article on original website
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Charles Ellison, Jr., 85, Donnellson
Charles Ellison, Jr. of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at the age of 85 at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids, Iowa. Charles was born to Charles, Sr. and Mary Ellison on October 3, 1936, the oldest of ten siblings; Barbara, Richard, Mary Lou, Michael (deceased), Pat, Kathy, Cheryl, Janice, and Steve. After attending Donnellson and Keokuk area schools, Charles entered the workforce doing a variety of jobs. He was a welder, farmer, factory worker, and finally, farm implement dealership owner. Over the years, Charles enjoyed woodworking, creating many original pieces for his kids and grandkids, mushroom hunting, elk-hunting (never finding….just hunting) as well as hunting deer, squirrel, and other furred creatures. More recently, health issues kept him at home reading a book a day, with his faithful companion Canon on his lap.
For the Record – Tuesday, August 9, 2022
08/03/22 – 11:03 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 08/03/22 – 1:47 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 9th Street and Avenue G.
Schmitz–Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Richard Francis "Dick" Radel, 65, Nauvoo
Richard Francis "Dick" Radel, 65, of rural Nauvoo, Illinois, passed away at 10:37 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois. Born September 23, 1956 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Max and Betty (Bostock) Radel. He was a graduate of Nauvoo-Colusa High School. He...
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Betty L. Muerhoff, 97, Fort Madison
Betty L. Muerhoff, 97, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:58 PM at The Kensington. She was born on October 19, 1924 in Keokuk to Charles Sr. and Ida McDonald Baldock. On October 3, 1946 Betty married Vincent F. Muerhoff in Keokuk, who passed away on April 1, 1971. Betty was a member of Sacred Heart Church where she was very active, the Altar & Rosary Society and VFW Auxiliary. Betty was a US Navy Veteran during WWII where she served in the WAVES. She enjoyed camping, sewing, and cooking, especially mincemeat for God’s Portion Day.
Banks and Beals Funeral Home obituary - Mary L. Fernetti, 90, Niota
Mary Lou Fernetti, 90, of Niota, Illinois, passed away at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at The Kensington in Fort Madison Iowa, surrounded by her family. Mary Lou was born on January 24, 1932 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Glenn and Wilda (Hummel) Siegrist. Early in life she married Bruce Currless. They later divorced. On August 25, 1956 she married Buonavetia Doray “Jocko” Fernetti in Nauvoo. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2012.
KWQC
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police. Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Aug 26, 2021 is a date Ryan Knauss’ parents will always remember. He and 12 other service members...
Charitable fund set for new Lee County Health Department
LEE COUNTY - The North Lee Community Foundation is stepping in to help make the new Lee County Health Department a reality. At Monday's regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors Roger Ricketts, Executive Director of the foundation, said the group will be setting up a fund under its umbrella to help raise funds to build the new $5 million facility.
