ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Near-total Indiana abortion ban spurs businesses to look elsewhere for expansion

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan prosecutor among colleagues opposing Florida law

(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday she has joined 15 other state attorneys general in an amicus brief in protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act. The brief was filed Thursday of last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant

(The Center Square) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and it’s planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan gives manufacturer $325K for business expansion

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will give $325,000 to a private manufacturer in exchange for 50 promised jobs in the Upper Peninsula. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that manufacturer LP Building Solutions will spend $194 million expanding its operations in Sagola Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
KPVI Newschannel 6

New PA school year: Underfunded districts, unresolved lawsuit

After eight years, the Pennsylvania school-funding lawsuit is in the hands of the judge, creating a waiting game heading into the new school year. Oral arguments ended in July. Advocates argued the way Pennsylvania schools are funded violates the education clause and equal-protection provision of the state constitution. Deborah Gordon...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

California lawmakers oppose online sports betting initiative

(The Center Square) – As a battle at the ballot box in November is brewing between two California sports betting initiatives, Democratic and Republican legislative leaders have announced opposition to the measure allowing online wagering in California. Senate and Assembly leadership on both sides of the aisle have come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding

(The Center Square) – A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
KPVI Newschannel 6

AG Nessel: state prevails in Whitmer kidnapping motions

(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan prevailed in motions against three alleged members of the Wolverine Watchmen accused of plotting to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We must send a clear message that those who seek to do violence against our institutions...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse

A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Advocates warn Pennsylvania hydrogen hub expensive, inefficient

(The Center Square) – The possibility of building a hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania, and the federal funds that would follow, has attracted interest from both Republicans and Democrats. A recent House Democratic Policy Committee hearing highlighted the tension between a hub’s economic potential and environmental protection. “I wanted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows

(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Indiana Senate#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#Indiana General Assembly#U S Supreme Court#Eli Lilly And Co#Cummins Inc
KPVI Newschannel 6

Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided

(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Jury rejects H-2A discrimination lawsuit against Oregon farm

A federal jury has shot down claims that an Oregon vegetable producer unlawfully discriminated against a farmworker by favoring foreign guestworkers. In 2020, Teofilo Ibanez de Dios filed a lawsuit accusing Siri and Son Farms of St. Paul, Ore., of firing him for complaining about preferential treatment for foreign employees hired through the H-2A program.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life

K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon

Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inventory increases temper Colorado home price gains in July

(The Center Square) – A sharp increase in inventory helped temper Colorado’s housing market in June, according to new data from the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR). In the Denver metro area, inventory of single-unit homes increased to 8,125, representing a 10% increase. The number of condos, townhomes, and apartments in the metro area also jumped to 2,048, a more than 11% increase.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy