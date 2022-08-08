Near-total Indiana abortion ban spurs businesses to look elsewhere for expansion

Read full article on original website
Michigan prosecutor among colleagues opposing Florida law
(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday she has joined 15 other state attorneys general in an amicus brief in protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act. The brief was filed Thursday of last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern...
Report: Fraction of Illinois hospitals complying with price transparency law
(The Center Square) – A new report from a patients rights group finds that most Illinois hospitals continue to hide actual prices from consumers 18 months after the Hospital Price Transparency Rule went into effect. Beginning in January 2021, every hospital operating in the U.S. was required to provide...
Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant
(The Center Square) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and it’s planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
Michigan gives manufacturer $325K for business expansion
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will give $325,000 to a private manufacturer in exchange for 50 promised jobs in the Upper Peninsula. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that manufacturer LP Building Solutions will spend $194 million expanding its operations in Sagola Township.
New PA school year: Underfunded districts, unresolved lawsuit
After eight years, the Pennsylvania school-funding lawsuit is in the hands of the judge, creating a waiting game heading into the new school year. Oral arguments ended in July. Advocates argued the way Pennsylvania schools are funded violates the education clause and equal-protection provision of the state constitution. Deborah Gordon...
California lawmakers oppose online sports betting initiative
(The Center Square) – As a battle at the ballot box in November is brewing between two California sports betting initiatives, Democratic and Republican legislative leaders have announced opposition to the measure allowing online wagering in California. Senate and Assembly leadership on both sides of the aisle have come...
Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding
(The Center Square) – A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon...
Arkoosh rivals Labrador's early fundraising pace in Idaho attorney general race
BOISE — When former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador jumped into the race for Idaho attorney general in November, he was noted for his quick pace of campaign fundraising. Now, his newly named Democratic opponent has nearly matched that in his own initial fundraising push. Labrador raised $83,129 in his...
AG Nessel: state prevails in Whitmer kidnapping motions
(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan prevailed in motions against three alleged members of the Wolverine Watchmen accused of plotting to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We must send a clear message that those who seek to do violence against our institutions...
Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse
A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
Advocates warn Pennsylvania hydrogen hub expensive, inefficient
(The Center Square) – The possibility of building a hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania, and the federal funds that would follow, has attracted interest from both Republicans and Democrats. A recent House Democratic Policy Committee hearing highlighted the tension between a hub’s economic potential and environmental protection. “I wanted...
Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows
(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided
(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
Audit says Louisiana mental health agency didn't collect revenues or delinquent debts
(The Center Square) — A recent legislative audit uncovered multiple issues at the Central Louisiana Human Services District, including a failure to collect self-generated revenues and delinquent debt and loose oversight over employee time sheets. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the agency that provides...
Louisiana's general fund faces at least three years in the red after one-time money expires
(The Center Square) — Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget received updates this week from several state departments regarding a variety of issues, including the state’s general fund, a $100 million state settlement, charter school accountability and unemployment insurance. Officials with the Office of Planning...
Jury rejects H-2A discrimination lawsuit against Oregon farm
A federal jury has shot down claims that an Oregon vegetable producer unlawfully discriminated against a farmworker by favoring foreign guestworkers. In 2020, Teofilo Ibanez de Dios filed a lawsuit accusing Siri and Son Farms of St. Paul, Ore., of firing him for complaining about preferential treatment for foreign employees hired through the H-2A program.
PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life
K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inventory increases temper Colorado home price gains in July
(The Center Square) – A sharp increase in inventory helped temper Colorado’s housing market in June, according to new data from the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR). In the Denver metro area, inventory of single-unit homes increased to 8,125, representing a 10% increase. The number of condos, townhomes, and apartments in the metro area also jumped to 2,048, a more than 11% increase.
North Carolina expert disagrees with $418.5M in funds approved by state for affordable housing
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s Local Government Commission approved $418.5 million in financing for affordable housing in fiscal year 2022, though experts believe there’s better ways to address the issue. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell on Tuesday recapped financing for affordable housing that included 2,993 apartment...
