FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated communities and led to at least 38 deaths. The governor said Thursday that “better outcomes” are needed for more people applying to FEMA for assistance to help them recover from the devastation. A FEMA spokesman says the agency “will get this right.” He says officials are meeting with residents to help with applications and documentation submissions.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO