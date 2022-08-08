Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated communities and led to at least 38 deaths. The governor said Thursday that “better outcomes” are needed for more people applying to FEMA for assistance to help them recover from the devastation. A FEMA spokesman says the agency “will get this right.” He says officials are meeting with residents to help with applications and documentation submissions.
kion546.com
Archives to return Native American remains, burial objects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Archives and History is beginning the process of returning the remains of Native Americans and funerary objects to tribes. The department also announced it had removed the funerary objects from the public displays where the artifacts had sat for years to be viewed by school groups and other visitors. The 1990 federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires federally funded institutions, such as universities, to return Native American remains and cultural items to lineal descendants, Indian Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations.
kion546.com
Monday hearing set for 2 ex-cops in George Floyd’s killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has scheduled a hearing for Monday on the “status of plea negotiations” for the two remaining officers awaiting trial on state charges in the killing of George Floyd. The hearing comes after the judge’s window for accepting any deal appears to have closed. Judge Peter Cahill previously that he would not accept plea deals past a 15-day window after the former officers’ sentencing in federal court on separate charges. Those sentences for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng came down July 27. The Minnesota attorney general’s office had no comment on the nature of Monday’s hearing. Attorneys for the former officers did not immediately return phone messages.
Comments / 0