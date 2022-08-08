ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City, TN

Meet the Mayor: Bluff City Mayor, Jeff Broyles

By Murry Lee
 2 days ago

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 sat down with Jeff Broyles, the newly elected mayor of Bluff City, Tennessee.

Broyles spoke in a live interview about his hopes for Bluff City and how leading the community has been a lifelong dream of his.

