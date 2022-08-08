Read full article on original website
Download the videos, buyer’s guide ebook, Lightroom presets and tutorial start files for Digital Camera issue 259. The download for Digital Camera issue 259 includes 50 minutes of video training for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity; a Buyer's Guide PDF with camera and lens reviews galore; print-your-own tips cards, a collection of presets for Photoshop and Lightroom, and the start files for selected tutorials.
Google has a new way of protecting you from misinformation in Search
Google is updating its search engine to cut down on misleading snippets and improve the ways it educates people by adding more contextual information. Put another way, Google's expanding its efforts to stamp out misinformation across its formidable search service. Snippets are the text you see highlighted at the top...
