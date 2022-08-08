Read full article on original website
Related
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here's Where
Gasoline prices continue to fall in a handful of states to $2.99 a gallon, marking the 50th consecutive day of declines and giving consumers a reprieve as high inflation rates have walloped their budgets. Gas stations in Oklahoma and Kansas are selling unleaded gasoline for $2.99 as of Aug. 4,...
Cheapest Gas Stations Today, July 25, 2022
Gas prices reached unprecedented highs in June. But have fallen in July. The prices are still higher than they were last year. But drivers are experiencing the relief of lower prices.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas prices are finally dropping. Here are 4 things to know
The average price of gasoline nationwide is expected to drop below $4 a gallon in the coming days as prices continue to fall from the record highs hit in June.
National average price of gas returns to $3.99 for first time since early March
The national price for gasoline dropped below $4.00 to $3.99 on Tuesday according to GasBuddy. It’s the eighth straight week that prices have fallen and experts believe they will continue to fall as the summer driving season concludes.
Gas prices drop under $4 nationwide for first time in months. Will they continue to fall?
Less than two months after reaching an all-time high, gas prices are declining and reaching levels not seen since March.
AOL Corp
U.S. gas prices fall below $4 for the first time in months
The average price of gas in the United States fell below $4 per gallon Thursday for the first time in months, according to the AAA, offering some respite to drivers. At $3.99, the price is the lowest it’s been since early March. Gasoline prices surged to a record high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas Prices Have Now Officially Fallen for 30 Days Straight
Drivers, start your engines: The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.60, according to auto club AAA. That’s 40 cents less than a month ago, when average prices peaked above $5 per gallon. The price also reflects the 30th consecutive day of declines. AAA data...
AOL Corp
Gas Prices Are in the Fastest Decline in Over a Decade, Down 83 Cents Since Mid-June
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Gas prices are falling at the fastest rate in over a decade, according to a tweet by President Joe Biden. After a gallon of regular gas peaked above $5 in June, today the average...
Gas prices drop below $4 a gallon for first time since early March
Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months - good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the last month, according to the auto club. The shopping app GasBuddy reported that the national average was already down to $3.98 on Wednesday.The nationwide average for gas hasn't been under $4 since early March. Prices topped out at $5.02...
Average gas prices expected to fall below $4 this week, expert says
Gas prices have continued to drop over the past month across the country after setting records for all-time highs and forcing Americans to pay more than ever before.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas Rebate Checks: These States and Cities Are Offering Fuel Relief
The national average for a gallon of regular gas topped $5 in June. While today's $4.16 is still high compared to the $3.18 motorists were paying this time last year, at least they're coughing up only...
Gas prices drop under $4 a gallon
Early this morning, AAA posted the national average price of a gallon of regular gas at $3.990, dropping under the psychological barrier of $4. Why it matters: The falling gas price is a huge relief for consumers — and for Democrats, since Republicans plan to hammer rising prices in midterm campaigns.
Gas Prices Have Now Dropped below $4—Faster Than Expected!
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee gas prices 5th lowest as national average dips below $4 per gallon
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is tied for the fifth-lowest gas price in the country, according to numbers from the American Automobile Association. Tennessee’s price-per-gallon average is now $3.59, just above leader Texas ($3.53) but well below the national average of $4.03. According to Gas Buddy, however, the...
WATCH: White House lauds drop in gas prices
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lauded the recent drop in gas prices, while the national average is still 80 cents more than last year.
Gas prices are below $4 nationwide. These gas stations offer the cheapest prices in Arizona
For the first time in months, national gas prices have dropped below $4. Although the Arizona average has not yet dipped below that mark, prices for gas in the state are at their lowest since early March. The average in Arizona fell just below $4.20 as of Thursday, but some gas stations across the state are already offering prices as low as $3.36 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com, a website that compares gas station prices. ...
CNET
Prices at the Pump Are Down, But These 8 States Have Raised Their Gas Tax
Gas prices in the US have fallen from their all-time high in June and could soon average less than $4 a gallon nationwide. But on July 1, the start of fiscal year 2023 for much of the country, eight states raised their gas tax. Most increases were scheduled long before...
nationalinterest.org
Energy Milestone: National Average Gas Price Drops Below $4
Gas prices have been steadily declining for the last two months and on Monday, they reached a key milestone. Back in June, the average gas price in the United States exceeded $5 per gallon for the first time in history, due to a combination of rising oil prices and uncertainty about the war in Ukraine. However, gas prices have been steadily declining for the last two months and on Monday, they reached a key milestone.
Comments / 0