Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Vernon Maxwell Tried to Stab Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon
There’s not many bad things you can say about those great Houston Rockets teams from the 90s. Led by NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets won back-to-back championships against the New York Knicks (1994) and Orlando Magic (1995). However, behind the scenes, there was turmoil we didn’t know about until now.
Son of ex-NBA All-Star teaming up with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon
Bronny James is getting an Anthony Davis of his own for next season. Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that four-star power forward Ashton Hardaway is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Hardaway is the son of former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
Shaquille O’Neal wishes he could play against ‘buttercups’ in today’s NBA: ‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’
It’s no secret that the NBA has changed a lot over the years, and for that reason, it’s always tough to speculate about how a given player would have performed in a different era. However, when it comes to Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, he has no...
LOOK: Draymond Green's Instagram Story Message To DeMar DeRozan
Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green posted an Instagram story wishing Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan a happy birthday.
Celtics, Raptors, Heat most likely Kevin Durant suitors?
Kevin Durant still wants the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, and there are at least three teams that remain interested in acquiring the 12-time All-Star. Durant met with Nets team owner Joe Tsai in London over the weekend and essentially gave him an ultimatum, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The choice that he gave Tsai is to either keep Durant and get rid of GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, or fulfill the trade request.
Sixers Rival Continue to Have Trouble Keeping Durant Happy
The Brooklyn Nets thought they were set up for long-term success when they landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving through the free agency market years ago. Last year, the Nets entered the 2021-2022 NBA season with Irving, James Harden, and Durant, who just signed a new extension. As Durant’s ...
NBA Reveals Spurs' Spot in Western Conference Power Rankings
After trading Dejounte Murray, the Spurs are in position to be one of the league's worst teams.
Luka Doncic's Mavs Land Mike Conley in Proposed Trade
One hypothetical trade scenario involves the Dallas Mavericks receiving Mike Conley from the Utah Jazz.
Fantasy Basketball: Offseason impact includes Jalen Brunson, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert moves and max Zion
As a humming offseason comes to an end, many teams will enter the 2022-23 season with a revamped squad. Looking at teams trying to make a leap, let's evaluate who changed, how much, and what it means for key contributors on each roster. The Jalen Brunson Effect. Brunson joins the...
Spurs Ex Lonnie Walker IV Assisting San Antonio for Back-to-School
Walker is headed west for LA this season, but that hasn't stopped him from remaining an active member in the San Antonio community.
Spurs Ex Lonnie Walker IV Gives Heartfelt Goodbye to San Antonio
Lonnie Walker IV signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA free agency after the San Antonio Spurs moved on.
Former Seminole Scottie Barnes receives praise from Vince Carter and Kyle Lowry
The former ‘Nole is receiving a lot of praise from two greats.
‘My Brother’: Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Offers Insight into Hawks' Dejounte Murray
HOUSTON — Dejounte Murray has been a trending topic in the NBA following his performance at the Zeke-End pro-am basketball tournament in Washington on Sunday. Murray's impressive performance was not the reason behind the publicity; it was his on-court treatment of Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero that made Murray a top subject.
Miami Heat Land Myles Turner In Bold Trade Scenario
The history of the NBA center is fascinating. Arguably, it’s evolved more than any other position in the league. There was a time when the big man reigned supreme. In fact, many teams opted to stock up on as many quality bigs as possible. For a time, the Twin Towers set up was fashionable.
Spurs Land Recent Top 10 Draft Pick in Bulls Trade Proposal
The San Antonio Spurs would acquire a former top 10 NBA Draft pick in this proposed trade scenario involving the Chicago Bulls.
LOOK: Lonnie Walker Star Sends Out Heartfelt Tweet
Lonnie Walker sent out a heartfelt tweet to the city of San Antonio. The former Miami star has played his entire career for the San Antonio Spurs, but this offseason he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mavs Plan to Hire Ex Slovenian NBA Player as Coach
Marko Milić was the first Slovenian player selected in the NBA Draft 25 years ago.
The Cleveland Guardians are in first place in the AL Central and fans should get used to it
The Cleveland Guardians will likely need a fruit basket for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cleveland Guardians came into Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers just one game behind the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central Title. The Twins, the former top dogs in the division, were one-game ahead and facing off with the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
Freddie Freeman’s latest request proves he’s ultimate competitor
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is undoubtedly a dedicated player. His latest request proves he’s more dedicated than most. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has always been one to face challenges head-on and stand out among a talented team. Now, he’s requesting a major challenge that shows why he’s had so much success.
