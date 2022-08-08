ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Vernon Maxwell Tried to Stab Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon

There’s not many bad things you can say about those great Houston Rockets teams from the 90s. Led by NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets won back-to-back championships against the New York Knicks (1994) and Orlando Magic (1995). However, behind the scenes, there was turmoil we didn’t know about until now.
Son of ex-NBA All-Star teaming up with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon

Bronny James is getting an Anthony Davis of his own for next season. Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that four-star power forward Ashton Hardaway is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Hardaway is the son of former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
Celtics, Raptors, Heat most likely Kevin Durant suitors?

Kevin Durant still wants the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, and there are at least three teams that remain interested in acquiring the 12-time All-Star. Durant met with Nets team owner Joe Tsai in London over the weekend and essentially gave him an ultimatum, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The choice that he gave Tsai is to either keep Durant and get rid of GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, or fulfill the trade request.
Sixers Rival Continue to Have Trouble Keeping Durant Happy

The Brooklyn Nets thought they were set up for long-term success when they landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving through the free agency market years ago. Last year, the Nets entered the 2021-2022 NBA season with Irving, James Harden, and Durant, who just signed a new extension. As Durant’s ...
Boris Diaw
Tony Parker
Victor Wembanyama
Tim Duncan
Miami Heat Land Myles Turner In Bold Trade Scenario

The history of the NBA center is fascinating. Arguably, it’s evolved more than any other position in the league. There was a time when the big man reigned supreme. In fact, many teams opted to stock up on as many quality bigs as possible. For a time, the Twin Towers set up was fashionable.
Freddie Freeman’s latest request proves he’s ultimate competitor

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is undoubtedly a dedicated player. His latest request proves he’s more dedicated than most. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has always been one to face challenges head-on and stand out among a talented team. Now, he’s requesting a major challenge that shows why he’s had so much success.
