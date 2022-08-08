Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Community celebrates Fitz’s birthday, gather school supplies
COLUMBIANA – On Wednesday Aug. 3, local residents gathered together to celebrate the fifth birthday of Owen’s House celebrity dog Fitz. Fitzgerald II, known to the community as simply Fitz, is a facility dog that is stationed at Owen’s House to comfort individuals throughout the forensic interview process.
280living.com
ExpectCare looking for volunteers
ExpectCare is care that is focused on the physical, emotional, and spiritual support for patients who are faced with life limiting illnesses. The program serves six counties throughout the state and has a majority of their patients in Shelby and Jefferson counties. In addition to all the services provided by...
Shelby Reporter
13th Annual Bark & Wine set for Sept. 10
BIRMINGHAM – In a year when Shelby Humane is seeing a record number of animals surrendered to its shelter, the organization’s Board of Directors hopes to set another record for its 13th annual fundraiser, Bark & Wine. The fundraiser—which is Shelby Humane’s largest of the year—is scheduled for...
Shelby Reporter
SEA holds second back-to-school supplies giveaway
MONTEVALLO – A Shelby County nonprofit organization made sure many local students had access to the supplies they need before another new school year starts. Shelby Emergency Assistance held its second annual back-to-school drive-thru event on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. SEA staff, board members and volunteers distributed...
Shelby Reporter
The Barn at Henley opens for weddings August 13
COLUMBIANA – Two local couples have built an event venue on a scenic piece of land just off Highway 61 on the edge of Columbiana. Leigh Hulsey, one of the owners of The Barn at Henley as the venue has been named, said that it all started with friends that owned the adjacent property. She and her family had enjoyed time with her friends at their place, and they all eventually saw the opportunity to strike out in a business venture together by obtaining the adjacent 80 acres.
UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport
We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
wvtm13.com
Veterans Palace to provide housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veterans Palace in Ensley will soon offer veterans experiencing homelessness a place to live, eat and grow. Veteran Palace became a non-profit organization in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of opening the facility. Despite that hurdle, the founders remained determined to help those who fought for our country.
‘Big Dogs, Big Hearts’ adoption event to benefit Alabama men captured in Ukraine
A dog adoption benefit this weekend will benefit two Alabamians who have been held in Ukraine since June. “Big Dogs, Big Hearts” will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Forest Lake United Methodist Church, located at 1711 4th Ave. in Tuscaloosa. The event is in partnership with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.
Bham Now
10 amazing places to learn horseback riding in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s an incredible experience to be on a horse and learn how to ride. There are so many places around Birmingham to learn how and we’ve already found the best 10 places to ride horses for you. Keep reading to learn all the details. What are the different...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo to host National Night Out activities on Oct. 18
MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Police Department is partnering with IMPACT Montevallo again this year to host its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, Oct. 18. “This is a national community-building campaign that promotes strong relationships between the police and its community,” a press release read. “The main focus of our event is to unite our community through relationship building, local educational resources and lots of fun and neighborhood fellowship.”
Beloved Lioness Born at Colorado Zoo Tragically Dies in Alabama
An Alabama-based zoo is mourning the sudden loss of one of its most popular animals. The Birmingham Zoo, located in Birmingham, AL took to its social media accounts on Tuesday morning (July 19) to announce Akili's passing, the zoo's beloved African lioness. As per the zoo's post, Akili was fatally...
This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
otmj.com
‘Opportunity to Grow’: Unless U Opens Satellite Campus in Vestavia Hills
Hugs and huge smiles were the order of the day as Post Place in Vestavia Hills, an arm of nonprofit organization Unless U, held its grand opening Aug. 5. “We’re thankful to the Lord for the expansion and provision to serve more families,” said Lindy Cleveland, Unless U’s founder and executive director.
birminghammommy.com
August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham
School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
elmoreautauganews.com
HSEC Pet of the Week: Meet Billy! A bit shy at first, but loves exploring and playing with toys
Billy is an eight-month-old male Lab/Shep looking pup. He is a bit shy at first but very sweet. Loves exploring, playing with toys, good with other dogs and should be in the 50 lb range when fully grown. Our adoption fees are $100 for dogs & $50 for cats under...
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Dulce and Isabel Rivera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!
wbrc.com
‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post,...
wbrc.com
Free mental health resources for students and teachers at Walker County Schools
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Students will be sitting at their desks later this week and district officials are working to keep the transition back-to-school as easy as possible for your kids and their teachers. Walker County School officials said back-to-school can be a hard transition for students and teachers...
‘To know her was to love her’: Help sought with funeral for young mother fatally shot in Birmingham
A GoFundMe has been launched for a 19-year-old mother who was fatally shot when gunfire erupted in a Birmingham parking lot during exhibition driving. Ja’Kia Winston was killed early Sunday in the 800 block of Second Avenue North. She leaves behind an infant son. “Ja’Kia Winston wasn’t just your...
