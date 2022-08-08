ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
Shelby Reporter

Community celebrates Fitz’s birthday, gather school supplies

COLUMBIANA – On Wednesday Aug. 3, local residents gathered together to celebrate the fifth birthday of Owen’s House celebrity dog Fitz. Fitzgerald II, known to the community as simply Fitz, is a facility dog that is stationed at Owen’s House to comfort individuals throughout the forensic interview process.
COLUMBIANA, AL
280living.com

ExpectCare looking for volunteers

ExpectCare is care that is focused on the physical, emotional, and spiritual support for patients who are faced with life limiting illnesses. The program serves six counties throughout the state and has a majority of their patients in Shelby and Jefferson counties. In addition to all the services provided by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

13th Annual Bark & Wine set for Sept. 10

BIRMINGHAM – In a year when Shelby Humane is seeing a record number of animals surrendered to its shelter, the organization’s Board of Directors hopes to set another record for its 13th annual fundraiser, Bark & Wine. The fundraiser—which is Shelby Humane’s largest of the year—is scheduled for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

SEA holds second back-to-school supplies giveaway

MONTEVALLO – A Shelby County nonprofit organization made sure many local students had access to the supplies they need before another new school year starts. Shelby Emergency Assistance held its second annual back-to-school drive-thru event on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. SEA staff, board members and volunteers distributed...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Helena, AL
Society
City
Fosters, AL
Shelby County, AL
Society
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
County
Shelby County, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Helena, AL
Shelby Reporter

The Barn at Henley opens for weddings August 13

COLUMBIANA – Two local couples have built an event venue on a scenic piece of land just off Highway 61 on the edge of Columbiana. Leigh Hulsey, one of the owners of The Barn at Henley as the venue has been named, said that it all started with friends that owned the adjacent property. She and her family had enjoyed time with her friends at their place, and they all eventually saw the opportunity to strike out in a business venture together by obtaining the adjacent 80 acres.
COLUMBIANA, AL
105.1 The Block

UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport

We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
NORTHPORT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Foster Homes#Cat#Canine Influenza#Influenza Virus#Charity#Chilton
Shelby Reporter

Montevallo to host National Night Out activities on Oct. 18

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Police Department is partnering with IMPACT Montevallo again this year to host its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, Oct. 18. “This is a national community-building campaign that promotes strong relationships between the police and its community,” a press release read. “The main focus of our event is to unite our community through relationship building, local educational resources and lots of fun and neighborhood fellowship.”
MONTEVALLO, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
birminghammommy.com

August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham

School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Dulce and Isabel Rivera

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy