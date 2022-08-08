Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 8
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
August 4
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1145
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1098
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 734
- permitting dogs to run at large; Moehring Rd.
- trespassing, resisting arrest; Co. Rd. 1391
August 5
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Main St. N.E.
- unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437
- theft of property, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1247
- domestic violence; Hwy 157
- assault; Co. Rd. 703
- theft of property; Hwy 69N
August 6
- illegal possession of prescription drugs; Co. Rd. 844
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 747
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 768
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 435
- reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 130
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 89
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 469
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1693
- unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437
August 7
- burglary; Co. Rd. 1815
- domestic violence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Day Gap Rd.
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 54
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1830
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 436
Arrests
August 4
Aldridge, Ronnie B; 39
- FTA-public intoxication
Browning, Andy L; 30
- Probation Violation-assault-child abuse-aggravated-non-family
Castle, Kimberly M; 37
- Probation Violation-possession of dangerous drugs
Conklin, Nathan P; 42
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA-negotiating worthless instrument
- FTA-obstruction of governmental operations
Green, Willie J; 38
- FTA-theft
Hale, Caleb J; 32
- Probation Violation-burglary
- Probation Violation-possession of methamphetamine
- FTA-DUI
Phelps, Christy M; 39
- Probation Violation-burglary
- Probation Violation-shoplifting
Richardson, Sharon D; 44
- FTA-illegal possession of prescription drugs
- FTA-sell/distribute methamphetamine
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-promoting prison contraband
- FTA-using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution
Russell, Stacy M; 38
- contributing to delinquency of a minor-truancy
Swann, Brandon L; 30
- domestic violence-3 rd degree
- criminal mischief-3 rd degree
- criminal trespassing
- DUI
Taylor, Cassie E; 33
- resisting arrest
- public intoxication
- criminal trespassing
Taylor, Deborah D; 55
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of marijuana
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
Vincent, Justin D; 36
- FTA-public intoxication
Ward, Wesley S; 43
- FTA-20 days to register vehicle
- GJ-drug trafficking
- GJ-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- GJ-possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)
- FTA-driving without a license (2 counts)
- FTA-DUI
- FTA-improper lane usage
- FTA-operating vehicle without insurance
- FTA-running red light
August 5
Cartee, Sarah J; 29
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Deridder, Cody W; 34
- FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
- FTA-criminal mischief
- FTA-violation of domestic violence protection order
Durham, David J; 46
- FTA-unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-2 nd offense
Gonzalez, Jose A; 38
- FTA-operating vehicle without insurance
Kratz, Jesse P; 41
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
McDaniel, Douglas L; 61
- Probation Violation-failure to register as sex offender
Murphy, Noah P; 19
- public intoxication
Sanford, Noah A; 29
- FTA-theft
Schofield, Alexis C; 19
- FTA-assault-child abuse-simple-family
Wynn, Gregory P; 46
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- possession of marijuana
- possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA-theft
August 6
Aaron, Catherine J; 47
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
Boatright, Cyle J; 20
- domestic violence-3 rd degree
Rodriguez, Jennifer C; 39
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- possession of marijuana
- possession of dangerous drugs
Shugrue, Claude A; 35
- Bail Jumping-burglary
August 7
Cofield, Jayce A; 18
- DUI under age 21
Cruce, Caleb E; 19
- FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
Davis, Michael C; 33
- domestic violence-3 rd degree
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Floyd, Thomas M; 37
- FTA-fraud
Pickel, Jason S; 39
- FTA-theft
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
August 4
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 2 nd Ave. S.W; purse and contents, damaged window
- theft of property-4 th degree, criminal mischief-3 rd degree; Cullman Power Board; Schneider Rd. S.E; meter, damaged property; $800
- theft of property-3 rd degree; cash; $550
- theft of property-3 rd degree; cash; $691
- harassing communications
August 5
- harassment; 4 th St. S.W.
- domestic violence-3 rd degree-harassment; Lincoln Ave. S.W.
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $337
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $160
- theft of property-4 th degree, criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $82
August 6
- theft of property-4 th degree; Olive St. S.W; phone; $100
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; batteries; $9
August 7
- assault-2 nd degree; Co. Rd. 469
- theft of property-1 st degree; Co. Rd. 469; miscellaneous; $4,700
- theft of property-3 rd degree; Co. Rd. 469; phone; $1,000
- theft of property-4 th degree, criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $13
Arrests
August 5
Cunningham, Dakota K; 27
- disorderly conduct
- resisting arrest
- criminal trespassing
Dukes, Bryant L; 25
- public intoxication
- assault-3 rd degree
Durham, David J; 46
- FTA-unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
Graves, Kevin, D; 36
- domestic violence-3 rd degree-harassment
Heatherly, Tyler; 18
- unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
- unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Tate, Casey L; 23
- disorderly conduct
August 6
Bright, Nicholas J; 41
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Cassola, Leonardo; 52
- public intoxication
Eakes, Austin P; 22
- unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
Flowers, Ronald J; 40
- unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
- disorderly conduct
- resisting arrest
Graham, Mercedes K; 20
- public intoxication
Hernandez, Everardo J; 22
- public intoxication
- harassment
- resisting arrest
Jones, Clinton M; 33
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
- theft of property-4 th degree
- FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree (2 counts)
Leclaire, John M; 27
- public intoxication
Quarrels, David C; 19
- minor in possession/consumption of alcohol
Smith, Tyler D; 34
- assault-3 rd degree (2 counts)
- resisting arrest
- disorderly conduct
Spivey, Andrew L; 46
- FTA-driving while revoked
- FTA-failure to register vehicle
- FTA-insurance violation (2 counts)
Taylor, Jonathan I; 19
- public intoxication
- resisting arrest
Willis, Brittney L; 33
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
- disorderly conduct
Wynn, Gregory P; 46
- FTA-possession of concealed weapon without permit
- FTA-switched tag
- FTA-driving while revoked
- FTA-insurance violation
August 7
Blankenship, Austin J; 22
- public intoxication
Carmichael, Megan L; 31
- harassment
Jones, Alex M; 34
- theft of property
Lucas, Richard A; 33
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Yarbrough, Taylor A; 26
- disorderly conduct
White, Jacob A; 23
- DUI
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
