ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 8

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

August 4

  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1145
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1098
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 734
  • permitting dogs to run at large; Moehring Rd.
  • trespassing, resisting arrest; Co. Rd. 1391

August 5

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Main St. N.E.
  • unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437
  • theft of property, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1247
  • domestic violence; Hwy 157
  • assault; Co. Rd. 703
  • theft of property; Hwy 69N

August 6

  • illegal possession of prescription drugs; Co. Rd. 844
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 747
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 768
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 435
  • reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 130
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 89
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 469
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1693
  • unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437

August 7

  • burglary; Co. Rd. 1815
  • domestic violence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Day Gap Rd.
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 54
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1830
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 436

Arrests

August 4

Aldridge, Ronnie B; 39

  • FTA-public intoxication

Browning, Andy L; 30

  • Probation Violation-assault-child abuse-aggravated-non-family

Castle, Kimberly M; 37

  • Probation Violation-possession of dangerous drugs

Conklin, Nathan P; 42

  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA-negotiating worthless instrument
  • FTA-obstruction of governmental operations

Green, Willie J; 38

  • FTA-theft

Hale, Caleb J; 32

  • Probation Violation-burglary
  • Probation Violation-possession of methamphetamine
  • FTA-DUI

Phelps, Christy M; 39

  • Probation Violation-burglary
  • Probation Violation-shoplifting

Richardson, Sharon D; 44

  • FTA-illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • FTA-sell/distribute methamphetamine
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-promoting prison contraband
  • FTA-using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution

Russell, Stacy M; 38

  • contributing to delinquency of a minor-truancy

Swann, Brandon L; 30

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree
  • criminal mischief-3 rd degree
  • criminal trespassing
  • DUI

Taylor, Cassie E; 33

  • resisting arrest
  • public intoxication
  • criminal trespassing

Taylor, Deborah D; 55

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of marijuana
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

Vincent, Justin D; 36

  • FTA-public intoxication

Ward, Wesley S; 43

  • FTA-20 days to register vehicle
  • GJ-drug trafficking
  • GJ-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • GJ-possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)
  • FTA-driving without a license (2 counts)
  • FTA-DUI
  • FTA-improper lane usage
  • FTA-operating vehicle without insurance
  • FTA-running red light

August 5

Cartee, Sarah J; 29

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Deridder, Cody W; 34

  • FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • FTA-criminal mischief
  • FTA-violation of domestic violence protection order

Durham, David J; 46

  • FTA-unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-2 nd offense

Gonzalez, Jose A; 38

  • FTA-operating vehicle without insurance

Kratz, Jesse P; 41

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

McDaniel, Douglas L; 61

  • Probation Violation-failure to register as sex offender

Murphy, Noah P; 19

  • public intoxication

Sanford, Noah A; 29

  • FTA-theft

Schofield, Alexis C; 19

  • FTA-assault-child abuse-simple-family

Wynn, Gregory P; 46

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • possession of marijuana
  • possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA-theft

August 6

Aaron, Catherine J; 47

  • illegal possession of prescription drugs

Boatright, Cyle J; 20

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree

Rodriguez, Jennifer C; 39

  • illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • possession of marijuana
  • possession of dangerous drugs

Shugrue, Claude A; 35

  • Bail Jumping-burglary

August 7

Cofield, Jayce A; 18

  • DUI under age 21

Cruce, Caleb E; 19

  • FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family

Davis, Michael C; 33

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Floyd, Thomas M; 37

  • FTA-fraud

Pickel, Jason S; 39

  • FTA-theft

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

August 4

  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 2 nd Ave. S.W; purse and contents, damaged window
  • theft of property-4 th degree, criminal mischief-3 rd degree; Cullman Power Board; Schneider Rd. S.E; meter, damaged property; $800
  • theft of property-3 rd degree; cash; $550
  • theft of property-3 rd degree; cash; $691
  • harassing communications

August 5

  • harassment; 4 th St. S.W.
  • domestic violence-3 rd degree-harassment; Lincoln Ave. S.W.
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $337
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $160
  • theft of property-4 th degree, criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $82

August 6

  • theft of property-4 th degree; Olive St. S.W; phone; $100
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; batteries; $9

August 7

  • assault-2 nd degree; Co. Rd. 469
  • theft of property-1 st degree; Co. Rd. 469; miscellaneous; $4,700
  • theft of property-3 rd degree; Co. Rd. 469; phone; $1,000
  • theft of property-4 th degree, criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $13

Arrests

August 5

Cunningham, Dakota K; 27

  • disorderly conduct
  • resisting arrest
  • criminal trespassing

Dukes, Bryant L; 25

  • public intoxication
  • assault-3 rd degree

Durham, David J; 46

  • FTA-unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia

Graves, Kevin, D; 36

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree-harassment

Heatherly, Tyler; 18

  • unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
  • unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances
  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Tate, Casey L; 23

  • disorderly conduct

August 6

Bright, Nicholas J; 41

  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Cassola, Leonardo; 52

  • public intoxication

Eakes, Austin P; 22

  • unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree

Flowers, Ronald J; 40

  • unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
  • disorderly conduct
  • resisting arrest

Graham, Mercedes K; 20

  • public intoxication

Hernandez, Everardo J; 22

  • public intoxication
  • harassment
  • resisting arrest

Jones, Clinton M; 33

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
  • theft of property-4 th degree
  • FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree (2 counts)

Leclaire, John M; 27

  • public intoxication

Quarrels, David C; 19

  • minor in possession/consumption of alcohol

Smith, Tyler D; 34

  • assault-3 rd degree (2 counts)
  • resisting arrest
  • disorderly conduct

Spivey, Andrew L; 46

  • FTA-driving while revoked
  • FTA-failure to register vehicle
  • FTA-insurance violation (2 counts)

Taylor, Jonathan I; 19

  • public intoxication
  • resisting arrest

Willis, Brittney L; 33

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
  • disorderly conduct

Wynn, Gregory P; 46

  • FTA-possession of concealed weapon without permit
  • FTA-switched tag
  • FTA-driving while revoked
  • FTA-insurance violation

August 7

Blankenship, Austin J; 22

  • public intoxication

Carmichael, Megan L; 31

  • harassment

Jones, Alex M; 34

  • theft of property

Lucas, Richard A; 33

  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Yarbrough, Taylor A; 26

  • disorderly conduct

White, Jacob A; 23

  • DUI

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
WAAY-TV

3 arrested after Trinity vehicle search reveals meth, heroin

Three people face multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop Friday led to the discovery of methamphetamine and heroin in their vehicle. Trinity Police Chief Randy Hughes said officers with his department pulled the vehicle over for having an expired tag. During the traffic stop, officers learned 36-year-old Adam Jared Roney and 29-year-old Morgan Jean Ponder, who were in the vehicle, had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
TRINITY, AL
WAAY-TV

18-wheeler wreck on U.S. 72 sends driver to hospital

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 72 East closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive in Huntsville. When the truck went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials on scene, the driver of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Domestic Violence#Illegal Drugs#Fta#Rd#Main St N E
The Cullman Tribune

Traffic fatality update

DECATUR POST — A two-vehicle crash at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, has claimed the life of a Louisville, Ky., man.  Conor J. Nelis, 22, was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Focus in which he was a passenger was struck by a 2015 Mack dump truck driven by John M. Brown, 71, of Vinemont. Nelis was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford, Madison L. Morgan, 23, of Louisville, Ky., was injured and transported to Cullman Regional for treatment.  Two additional passengers of the Ford, Justin R. Deutsch, 26, and Garrett T. Schaffner, 25, both of Louisville, Ky., were injured. Deutsch was transported to Cullman Regional for treatment and Schaffner was transported by helicopter to UAB for treatment. Brown was not injured. The crash occurred on Cullman County 222 near Interstate 65, approximately one mile south of Good Hope, in Cullman County.  Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alabama Now

Alabama deputy shoots, kills man who pointed flare gun at him after chase, sheriff says

An Alabama deputy shot and killed a man who pointed a modified flare gun at him after fleeing a traffic stop, law enforcement officials said. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office said Marty Hutto, 50, was shot and killed Saturday after he pointed a gun at the deputy. Investigators said they later discovered it was a flare gun loaded with a modified 12-guage shotgun shell, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues

A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WAAY-TV

Decatur man killed in Priceville wreck involving motorcycle, semi

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun has released the identity of a man killed in a Sunday evening crash in Priceville. Chunn said Jessy Lancaster, 36, of Decatur died in the wreck on Highway 67 near the Pilot Travel Center. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle and semi were...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy