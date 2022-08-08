Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 8

DECATUR POST — A two-vehicle crash at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, has claimed the life of a Louisville, Ky., man. Conor J. Nelis, 22, was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Focus in which he was a passenger was struck by a 2015 Mack dump truck driven by John M. Brown, 71, of Vinemont. Nelis was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford, Madison L. Morgan, 23, of Louisville, Ky., was injured and transported to Cullman Regional for treatment. Two additional passengers of the Ford, Justin R. Deutsch, 26, and Garrett T. Schaffner, 25, both of Louisville, Ky., were injured. Deutsch was transported to Cullman Regional for treatment and Schaffner was transported by helicopter to UAB for treatment. Brown was not injured. The crash occurred on Cullman County 222 near Interstate 65, approximately one mile south of Good Hope, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO