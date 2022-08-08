ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m.

According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene.

The crash involved a car and a dump truck.

The Cullman Tribune

Traffic fatality update

DECATUR POST — A two-vehicle crash at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, has claimed the life of a Louisville, Ky., man.  Conor J. Nelis, 22, was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Focus in which he was a passenger was struck by a 2015 Mack dump truck driven by John M. Brown, 71, of Vinemont. Nelis was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford, Madison L. Morgan, 23, of Louisville, Ky., was injured and transported to Cullman Regional for treatment.  Two additional passengers of the Ford, Justin R. Deutsch, 26, and Garrett T. Schaffner, 25, both of Louisville, Ky., were injured. Deutsch was transported to Cullman Regional for treatment and Schaffner was transported by helicopter to UAB for treatment. Brown was not injured. The crash occurred on Cullman County 222 near Interstate 65, approximately one mile south of Good Hope, in Cullman County.  Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
LOUISVILLE, KY
