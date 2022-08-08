ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury

The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees comeback slugger Matt Carpenter suffers broken foot vs. Mariners

Matt Carpenter has been one of the best comeback stories of the MLB season with the New York Yankees this year, but now his season may be over because of an injury. Carpenter fouled a pitch off his left foot during Monday's series opener with the Seattle Mariners (GameTracker) and suffered a fracture, the team announced.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Queens, NY
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series

New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Dugger
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Donovan Solano
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident

The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The National League#World Champion#Mariners#Covid
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners: Nestor Cortes vs. Robbie Ray

After a late, late night on Tuesday, the Yankees will have to turn it around in a hurry, taking on the Seattle Mariners at 1pm local time, just 13 hours after being walked off in their grueling 1-0 loss. The Wild Card-contending Mariners have proven to be a tough foe for New York this year — as today’s game is the rubber match of the series, and a win would tie the season series overall at 3-3.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before

St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
New York Mets
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Terrin Vavra sitting versus Toronto Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Terrin Vavra in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra will sit out Monday's game while Ramon Urias starts at second base and bats fifth against the Blue Jays. The rookie has made a splash in his first 25 plate...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Mets collect another series win, defeating Reds | Main takeaways

The New York Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night at Citi Field. This win gives the Mets yet another series win, making it five in a row. The Mets are now 72-39 on the year with a five-game winning streak. They are 14-2 over their last 16 games. The Mets still have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (58-51, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-50, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, Rays +139; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy