Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury
The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
CBS Sports
Yankees comeback slugger Matt Carpenter suffers broken foot vs. Mariners
Matt Carpenter has been one of the best comeback stories of the MLB season with the New York Yankees this year, but now his season may be over because of an injury. Carpenter fouled a pitch off his left foot during Monday's series opener with the Seattle Mariners (GameTracker) and suffered a fracture, the team announced.
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. and teammates trolled Mets fans during weekend series
While the Braves lost their weekend series against the Mets, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario had some fun at the expense of New York baseball fans. You have to hand it to Acuña and Co., they’re enjoying their one time around the sun as World Series champions. Whether that time period lasts longer will be dependent on how they finish the season.
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series
New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
Boomer and Gio's one big concern for Mets come playoff time
The Mets seem to be firing on all cylinders after dominating the Braves, but Boomer and Gio still have one big concern for the team come playoff time.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Keith Hernandez trashes Phillies, says he isn't calling Mets games against them
Keith Hernandez will not be in the SNY broadcast booth for the Mets’ games against the Phillies this month and was very candid as to why he will not be there.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Injury is a Huge ‘red flag’ Says MLB Expert
Last week, the Dodgers placed starter Clayton Kershaw on the injured list for the second time this season. Kershaw missed the bulk of the month of May due to a back-hip injury, and on Thursday, was pulled from his start after just four innings due to lower back pain. The...
Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident
The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
Following Brett Baty’s promotion, New York Mets’ top 2 prospects nearing MLB call-ups
The New York Mets’ top two prospects in their entire minor league system are now playing for the team’s Triple-A
Giants GM makes admission about his Juan Soto trade offer
The San Francisco Giants were interested in a Juan Soto trade, but clearly never got close to an agreement with the Washington Nationals. General manager Farhan Zaidi thinks he knows why, at least in part. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Giants Talk” podcast, Zaidi admitted it was...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners: Nestor Cortes vs. Robbie Ray
After a late, late night on Tuesday, the Yankees will have to turn it around in a hurry, taking on the Seattle Mariners at 1pm local time, just 13 hours after being walked off in their grueling 1-0 loss. The Wild Card-contending Mariners have proven to be a tough foe for New York this year — as today’s game is the rubber match of the series, and a win would tie the season series overall at 3-3.
Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before
St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Terrin Vavra sitting versus Toronto Monday
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Terrin Vavra in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra will sit out Monday's game while Ramon Urias starts at second base and bats fifth against the Blue Jays. The rookie has made a splash in his first 25 plate...
Yardbarker
Mets collect another series win, defeating Reds | Main takeaways
The New York Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night at Citi Field. This win gives the Mets yet another series win, making it five in a row. The Mets are now 72-39 on the year with a five-game winning streak. They are 14-2 over their last 16 games. The Mets still have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series
Tampa Bay Rays (58-51, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-50, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, Rays +139; over/under is 7...
