Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery
UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
Diana Taurasi out for rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad injury
The Phoenix Mercury will be without one of the best players in WNBA history for their stretch run to end the regular season. Diana Taurasi, 40, will miss the rest of the year with a quad strain, the team announced on Monday. Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner signed a hardship contract with Phoenix to take Taurasi’s roster spot.
Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA・
Cardinals out to continue hot stretch vs. Rockies
A seven-game winning streak vaulted the St. Louis Cardinals into first place in the National League Central, but their grip
LLSWS DAY TWO: Dazzking pitching dominates the day
The second day of the Little League Softball World Series at Elm Street Park saw more sweltering heat but even hotter pitching. There was a no-hitter and an 18-strikeout performance. Following are game capsules from Day Two: Maryland 2, Connecticut 1 ...
Sparks Players Sleep in Airport After Game vs. Mystics
The travel woes mark the latest in a series of issues the league has faced regarding commercial travel for teams.
NBA・
Wings Clip Liberty's Playoff Momentum Despite Ionescu Showcase
The Liberty dropped another crucial contest despite a season-best from Sabrina Ionescu.
Cloud calls out WNBA officials after controversial no-call
Two weeks out from the start of the WNBA playoffs, with the Washington Mystics on the cusp of gaining homecourt advantage for the first round, any call determining the outcome of the game could be consequential to a postseason run. That's why Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud was so upset...
