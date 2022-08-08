ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

As catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, one victim fights back

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuLMT_0h9bWji000

As catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, one victim fights back 02:00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Catalytic converter thefts are still rising in North Texas, as thieves target the metals inside. But one repeat victim decided to fight back - literally.

"I just lost it. All the past years of frustration," said Clay Hayner.

His van had been targeted for its catalytic converter three times over the past year.

"For some reason, this is like a prime target for them," he said.

He was determined there wouldn't be a fourth. So he installed cameras and set up deterrents under the van outside of his Design District studio, where he lives and works as a photographer.

The moment he was expecting came Thursday night around 10 p.m. Hayner's Ring camera alerted him about a motion. He spotted a would-be thief circling and then climbing beneath his van. He picked up a metal light stand next to the door and confronted the thief.

"So he couldn't get out, so I was able to beat him for a while. Then I saw him start grabbing his bag, and I started beating his hand," he said.

The suspect left his tool bag behind.

"He had saws, wire cutters, masks, gloves, knives," Hayner said.

Hayner also took the suspect's bike, forcing him to run down the alley. He doesn't expect an arrest; the crime happens so quickly that solving them is rare. But he hopes he did his part to spare others both the violation and the cost.

"At least I got a little bit of revenge for all the past stuff that's happened, you know, and that he wasn't actually going to get it, and maybe he'll think twice about doing it again," he said. "So hopefully I put him out of business for a while."

Dallas police confirm that catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 25% over this time last year.

Comments / 5

Kill Putin
1d ago

Why are you dummies getting catalytic converters stolen? I remove all catalytic converters from all my vehicles for 30 years now! Run better, better gas mileage, more pollution, but who cares? My buddy mechanic passes all my inspections each year, so renewing tags a breeze! Get on board! 👍

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man charged in 2 shootings that killed 1, injured 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is finding peace after learning their loved one’s alleged killer has been arrested. WREG spoke to the victim’s sister who said she’s doing what she can to make sure his killer stays behind bars. Veronica Ollie said she can sleep a little easier knowing her brother’s alleged killer is behind bars. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas neighborhood demands change after string of cars slamming into houses

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A group of Dallas neighbors are demanding change after a string of vehicles have plowed into their property. They say speeding on Harvest Hill Road - near the Dallas Tollway and Midway - is so common that they don't even feel safe in their homes. On an afternoon in February, Susan Martinez heard a boom coming from the front of her house."Then there was like an explosion," she said. "I got up and went running in there to see what was going on. The truck with the guy in it was in our sitting room."She said 15 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. RICE, BRADLEY ZANE; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: WEATHERFORD TX; ARREST...
KELLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Dallas Police#Property Crime#Fraud
dallasexpress.com

Two Men Sought for Local Bar Shooting

Arlington Police are asking for help from the public to identify two suspects involved in a shooting at a bar on July 30. Two men got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge after midnight that Saturday. The argument turned physical, and one of the suspects drew...
ARLINGTON, TX
KTAR.com

What police and car dealers recommend to deter catalytic converter theft

PHOENIX – Drivers may not know what catalytic converters do, but it’s clear that they’re valuable. Thefts of the emissions-control devices from under vehicles are skyrocketing across the country, authorities say. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that the number of catalytic converter theft claims to insurance...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox4news.com

Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive

ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
ALEDO, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop

San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Field Street

On August 7, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of S. Field Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, an adult male, had been stabbed in the chest. Officers started CPR and the victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue where he died.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car

Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in car without air conditioning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running, but without air conditioning on Aug. 7. Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby. Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars. Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Brierfield Circle

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m., Dallas police responded to a fight in the 6800 block of Brierfield Circle. When officers arrived, they observed Arianna Guice, 18, assaulting Dalonna Morris, 46, in the front yard of a nearby residence. Officers immediately restrained Guice and took her into custody. DFR transported Morris to an area hospital where she died.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Local Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead in Fort Worth on early Monday. Fort Worth Police responded to the 5800 block of E. Loop 820 at about 4 a.m. on August 8. Upon arrival, officers started working on an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Officers found that...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
131K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy