ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited

Russell Wilson has proven himself to be one of the best deep ball throwers in the entire NFL. Now as Wilson continues to make his presence felt with the Denver Broncos, they are also seeing just how well he can push the ball down the field. On Monday, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten spoke […] The post Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
FOX Sports

Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again

The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Practice gets chippy, Micah Parsons on Barr addition, depth chart observations

Tuesday’s practice saw fists flying in Oxnard as the players are getting eager to hit guys in different colors for a change. While tempers flared on the field, fans got a first glimpse of how the team views the overall role sort with the release of the depth chart as it stands now. The kicker competition has booted one contestant to the curb and brought a familiar face back to the locker room. And an assistant coach has to take a step back for medical reasons.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Network gives update on Odell Beckham's status

As the NFL season grows closer, former LSU wideout Odell Beckham Jr is still without a home. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently had an update on Beckham’s status. Rapoport pointed out how Beckham is still recovering from an ACL and could be exercising patience. Beckham might not be able to play early in the year anyway, so why not take more time to recover?
