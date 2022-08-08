Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited
Russell Wilson has proven himself to be one of the best deep ball throwers in the entire NFL. Now as Wilson continues to make his presence felt with the Denver Broncos, they are also seeing just how well he can push the ball down the field. On Monday, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten spoke […] The post Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera Fires Commanders DL Coach During Training Camp
Washington will look to go a different direction after a somewhat underwhelming performance by the position group in 2021.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson's behavior was 'egregious' and 'predatory'
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that the league feels Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face harsher punishment for his "egregious" and "predatory" behavior.
Cowboys coach taking personal leave, to miss Denver preseason game
As the Cowboys prepare to head to Denver for a joint practice and preseason contest with the Broncos, word comes down from the organization that they’ll be without one of their coaches. Joe Whitt Jr., the team’s secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator, is “addressing a private health...
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
Cowboys News: Practice gets chippy, Micah Parsons on Barr addition, depth chart observations
Tuesday’s practice saw fists flying in Oxnard as the players are getting eager to hit guys in different colors for a change. While tempers flared on the field, fans got a first glimpse of how the team views the overall role sort with the release of the depth chart as it stands now. The kicker competition has booted one contestant to the curb and brought a familiar face back to the locker room. And an assistant coach has to take a step back for medical reasons.
NFL Network gives update on Odell Beckham's status
As the NFL season grows closer, former LSU wideout Odell Beckham Jr is still without a home. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently had an update on Beckham’s status. Rapoport pointed out how Beckham is still recovering from an ACL and could be exercising patience. Beckham might not be able to play early in the year anyway, so why not take more time to recover?
NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn’t rule it out
Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update. Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now....
Broncos' OC Teases 'Down the Field' Attack Quarterbacked by Russell Wilson
Although Russell Wilson wasn't known as one of the most statistically prolific quarterbacks during his 10-year stint in Seattle — on the same scale as, say, a Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, or Aaron Rodgers — he developed a repuation for loving the deep ball. Make no mistake, though;...
Steelers training camp: Pros and cons of each of the QB candidates
Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have three candidates for the starting quarterback job. Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett are all working hard at training camp to impress the coaches but all three guys have positives and negatives to putting them on the field. Here are our pros and cons for each candidate.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Signs New Contract; 'I Feel Good'
Sean McVay has long said a new deal is "more than likely to happen" after guiding the Rams to their first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles
