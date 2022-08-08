ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Suspect arrested in SLO with fentanyl, meth, a billy club and a stolen bike, police say

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4PdP_0h9bWUPz00

Police seized more than 100 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine Monday morning after arresting an Arroyo Grande man who they say was riding a stolen bicycle on Prado Lane.

The man was reportedly stopped for a California Vehicle Code Violation around 7 a.m. Monday, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.

The man allegedly gave a false name to the officer, but the officer recognized him as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande, the release said.

Johnson reportedly had three felony warrants and was riding a bicycle that was reportedly stolen during a home burglary in San Luis Obispo on July 25, the release said.

The officer searched Johnson and found a collapsible baton, also called a “billy club,” and an identification card that was not his, the release said.

Johnson was taken to SLO County Jail and booked on the felony warrants, possession of stolen property, possession of an expandable baton and providing a false name to a police officer, the release said.

A more extensive search of Johnson at the jail allegedly revealed further evidence of contraband, including roughly 41 grams of methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl hidden on his body, according to the release.

Cash totaling $2,365 and more evidence of illegal narcotics sales was also submitted into evidence, the release said.

Johnson was booked on 16 charges and is being held at San Luis Obispo County on three bonds totaling $200,000, according to the booking log.

A court date has not yet been scheduled, according to the booking log.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit

Originally Published By: County of Santa Barbara Webpage:. ” Vandenberg Village, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 PM, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday

A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Suspect attempts to shoot carjacking victim, gun does not fire

An intoxicated 19-year-old man allegedly attempted to shoot a driver in the head during a carjacking in Lompoc on Saturday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., Jonathon Garcia allegedly pointed a gun at the head of a man in a vehicle on the 1300 block of North L Street and attempted to pull the trigger multiple times, without success. The man drove away and called 9-1-1.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
State
California State
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Arroyo Grande, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Trio sought in alleged grand theft at Cambria business

Originally published as a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 7-22-22, Deputies responded to a report of grand theft which had occurred at business in Cambria which has requested to remain anonymous. The victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While the man...
CAMBRIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Armed robbery reported at North County store

– On Saturday at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at Home Depot in Atascadero advising a clerk had been a victim of an armed robbery. On arrival, police units contacted the employee and learned that the suspect walked into the nursery...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Slo#Fentanyl#San Luis#Bike
Ment Media

Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from Orcutt

SBSO Deputies establishing a perimeter around the suspects last known locationBen Parliament / Ment Media. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy on patrol in Orcutt saw a vehicle driving unsafe and tried to pull it over, the vehicle immediately fled and headed southbound on Highway 135 towards Lompoc.
calcoastnews.com

Unsealed documents reveal discrepancies in Paul Flores’ story

Unsealed court documents in the Kristin Smart murder case, including a 1996 interview with Flores, reveal the suspect’s repeated attempts to deceive investigators. Lies a judge considered when placing the case over for trial. Flores is charged with murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
News Channel 3-12

Police arrest 19-year-old man for carjacking, attempt homicide and DUI following a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc

Police arrested a 19-year-old man for felony counts of evading, attempt homicide, felony with a firearm, carjacking and DUI after a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc on Saturday morning, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Police arrest 19-year-old man for carjacking, attempt homicide and DUI following a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Santa Barbara Edhat

Deputies Pursue Wanted Suspect in Lompoc

Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted suspect through Orcutt and Lompoc Saturday evening. Before 7:00 p.m., Scanner Andrew reported a vehicle pursuit of a Toyota Prius began in Orcutt heading towards Vandenberg Village reaching speeds of 100 mph. Around 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police arrest suspect in armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. in Paso Robles

Paso Robles police announced this week the arrest of one suspect and identification of a second suspect in an armed robbery of the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive on July 21. At about 6:30 a.m., the robber entered the restaurant armed with a small, black semi-automatic style handgun. He then ordered the two employees into a freezer, where he instructed them to stay for 10 minutes. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 31 – Aug. 8

On July 31, Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On July 31, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Attempted robbery reported at local bank

– On Thursday at approximately 4:40 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, a 40-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
158
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy