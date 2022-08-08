Suspect arrested in SLO with fentanyl, meth, a billy club and a stolen bike, police say

Police seized more than 100 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine Monday morning after arresting an Arroyo Grande man who they say was riding a stolen bicycle on Prado Lane.

The man was reportedly stopped for a California Vehicle Code Violation around 7 a.m. Monday, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.

The man allegedly gave a false name to the officer, but the officer recognized him as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande, the release said.

Johnson reportedly had three felony warrants and was riding a bicycle that was reportedly stolen during a home burglary in San Luis Obispo on July 25, the release said.

The officer searched Johnson and found a collapsible baton, also called a “billy club,” and an identification card that was not his, the release said.

Johnson was taken to SLO County Jail and booked on the felony warrants, possession of stolen property, possession of an expandable baton and providing a false name to a police officer, the release said.

A more extensive search of Johnson at the jail allegedly revealed further evidence of contraband, including roughly 41 grams of methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl hidden on his body, according to the release.

Cash totaling $2,365 and more evidence of illegal narcotics sales was also submitted into evidence, the release said.

Johnson was booked on 16 charges and is being held at San Luis Obispo County on three bonds totaling $200,000, according to the booking log.

A court date has not yet been scheduled, according to the booking log.