Jackson, MI

Spartans react to being picked to finish fourth in Big Ten East Division

At this point last year, Michigan State was a very difficult team to get a feel for. The Spartans were coming off a 2-5 record amid pandemic complications in coach Mel Tucker’s first season leading the program and the roster was overhauled through the transfer portal. They went on to finish 11-2 for the biggest single-season turnaround in program history.
EAST LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
JACKSON, MI
WTOL-TV

A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday

BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
BROOKLYN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police investigating electrocution in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan State Police and the Jonesville City Fire Department are investigating a death by electrocution in Hillsdale County. Police say the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Scipio Township in Jonesville Michigan. Officials say the incident occurred on Tuesday (Aug....
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con

NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Rain moving out of southeast Michigan; cooler, drier conditions ahead

Parts of southeast Michigan saw heavy rain and downpours Monday, but the National Weather Service predicts the severe weather is headed out and giving way to cooler, drier conditions. An approaching cold front was expected to follow the showers, which were to end by midnight, said Scott Thomas of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

2 people die after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Two people have died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Officials say around 12:39 p.m. Monday, police were called for two possible drownings. When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled the victims from the...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
