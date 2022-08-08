Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Michigan Football has ‘No. 1 Freak’ in college football
A year ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual College football Freaks List and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 2, trailing only LT Evan Neal out of Alabama, who was named the No. 1 Freak in college football heading into the 2021 season. One year...
Coen Carr, top-50 basketball prospect, commits to Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball program had a top-five recruiting class entering the week. And it just took another big leap forward. On Tuesday, consensus four-star small forward Coen Carr, a top-50 prospect, announced his commitment to the Spartans over Indiana, Tennessee and others: ...
MLive.com
Spartans react to being picked to finish fourth in Big Ten East Division
At this point last year, Michigan State was a very difficult team to get a feel for. The Spartans were coming off a 2-5 record amid pandemic complications in coach Mel Tucker’s first season leading the program and the roster was overhauled through the transfer portal. They went on to finish 11-2 for the biggest single-season turnaround in program history.
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
Life jacket loan station added at fourth Jackson County lake
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An initiative to make Jackson County’s lakes safer this summer just broke new ground. A new Life Jacket Safety Loan Station has been built at Vineyard Lake County Park in Norvell Township. Jackson County now has four lakeside life jacket loan stations, with the other at Vandercook Lake, Grass Lake and Clark Lake, officials said.
A Jackson native has made his mark on NASCAR through his manufacturing business
One Jackson native turned his manufacturing business into a hub for NASCAR. “For me to start the business in Jackson just made a lot of sense,” he said.
LPD officer by day, boxing champ by night
A local police officer is getting ready to try her hand at winning a national championship.
WTOL-TV
A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Battle Creek man jumps for joy after winning $25,000 a year for life
LANSING, MI -- A Battle Creek man has plans for some new wheels after he won a Lucky for Life jackpot worth $25,000 a year recently. Michael Justice, 64, matched all five white balls drawn -- 02-04-18-22-41 -- to win the prize. “I really like the Lucky For Life game...
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police take over investigation into disappearance of Lenawee County woman Dee Warner
TIPTON, Mich. – Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation into the disappearance of Dee Warner, a Lenawee County woman who went missing more than 15 months ago. Warner, then 52, was last seen April 24 or 25, 2021, at her home on Mugner Road in Tipton, according...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
38-Year-Old Tyrel Caldwell Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Jackson (Jackson, MI)
The police reported a vehicle crash near the northern Jackson City limits on Cooper Street and Porter Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday. The victim, 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell, from Portage, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating electrocution in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan State Police and the Jonesville City Fire Department are investigating a death by electrocution in Hillsdale County. Police say the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Scipio Township in Jonesville Michigan. Officials say the incident occurred on Tuesday (Aug....
‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con
NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
Detroit News
Rain moving out of southeast Michigan; cooler, drier conditions ahead
Parts of southeast Michigan saw heavy rain and downpours Monday, but the National Weather Service predicts the severe weather is headed out and giving way to cooler, drier conditions. An approaching cold front was expected to follow the showers, which were to end by midnight, said Scott Thomas of the...
WZZM 13
2 people die after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Two people have died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Officials say around 12:39 p.m. Monday, police were called for two possible drownings. When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled the victims from the...
